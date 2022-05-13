Knights take third at Northridge-Tiger Invitational

Brady Davis added another silver medal to his senior year haul, finishing runner-up at the Northridge-Tiger Invitational Thursday.

Davis shot a 78 to hold second place by himself, two strokes back of individual champion Brock Rogers of Tekamah-Herman.

Jarett Boggs joined his teammate in the top 15, tying for 12th with an 88.

As a team, Bergan finished third with a 348, seven strokes back of runner-up Bennington. Tekamah-Herman took the team title with a 323.

Spencer Hamilton just missed a medalist spot, shooting an 89 while Gavin Logemann rounded out the Knights team score with a 93.

Jared Forsberg shot a 105 for Bergan as well.

Logan View finished sixth with a team score of 370 led by a XX from XXX.

Jacob Meehan helped Arlington to a seventh place finish with a 378 team score, shooting a 85 himself. Eddie Rosenthal added an 88 for the Eagles to crack the top 15.

Cedar Bluffs-Mead took eight with a 386, tying North Bend Central for eighth place.

Hunter Griffis shot the low round for the Wildcats with an 89. The Tigers were led by Jacob Wright, who ended the day with a 90.

Bergan will host the Class C-2 district at Fremont Golf Club on Monday, May 16.

