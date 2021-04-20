Knights take third at Takamah-Herman Invite

Oakland-Craig took home the team titles with the boys tallying 138 points and the girls amassing 154.

Logan ViewBoth Logan View squads finished fourth at the meet with the Lady Raiders securing 71 team points and the Raiders producing 89.

Kyle Kloster won the 100m dash, clocking in at 13.59 in the finals. She also won the 200m with atime of 27.91.

Maelee Beacom secure a win in the 3,200m with a 13:38.97.

The Lady Raiers 4x100m relay team of Karlie Hansen, Grace SChlueter Haley Isaac and Kloster finished second in a time of 54.97.

Brent Uhing won the shot put by over three feet with a heave of 48’1 ½” and followed it up with a win in the discus. Uhing landed in at 122’5”, beating the rest of the field by five feet.

Riley Hoetfelker took runner-up in the 800m with a time of 2:14.27

The Raiders 4x800m crewof Sam Peters, Kayl Francis, Wriston Jay and Hoetfelker came from behind to win the race with a time of 9:16.26.

Scribner-SnyderThe Lady Trojans finished fifth at the meet with 37 team points led by Cailey Stout’s performances in the field.

Stout won the shot put with a throw of 33’6 ½”. She also won the discus with a heave of 114’6”.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0