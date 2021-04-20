Knights take third at Takamah-Herman Invite

A small group of the Bergan track team took part in the Tekamah-Herman Invite Tuesday.
The boys squad produced a third place finish, accruing 97 team points while the Lady Knights finished sixth with 30 team points.
A trio of Knights blazed through the 100m dash to secure a 1-2-3 finish for Bergan. Jacob Cook clocked in .1 second faster than teammate Chris Pinales with a 11.83 to win the event. Lucas Parr finished third in 11.96.
Cook also won the 200m dash as the lone competitor to finish in under 25 seconds at 24.93. Parr also earned a bronze finish in the race at 25.56.
Zane Wallen won the 110m hurdles by three seconds, clocking in at 17.83. He also claimed the gold in the 300m hurdles, beating out Oakland-Craig’s Brayden Selk by .56 seconds for his second race crown of the day.
Ben Simonson won the 3200m race by four seconds, finishing in 11:16.82.
Simonson, Carter Demuth, Sam Sleister and Andrew Fellers combined for a runner-up finish in the 4x800m with a time of 9:18.82.
Alex Painter finished third in the long jump with a leap of 17’4” and fourth in the triple jump, clearing 37’3”.
Avery Gossett highlighted the Lady Knights, finishing runner-up in the 100m hurdles with a 19.36.
Oakland-Craig took home the team titles with the boys tallying 138 points and the girls amassing 154.
Logan ViewBoth Logan View squads finished fourth at the meet with the Lady Raiders securing 71 team points and the Raiders producing 89.
Kyle Kloster won the 100m dash, clocking in at 13.59 in the finals. She also won the 200m with atime of 27.91.
Maelee Beacom secure a win in the 3,200m with a 13:38.97.
The Lady Raiers 4x100m relay team of Karlie Hansen, Grace SChlueter Haley Isaac and Kloster finished second in a time of 54.97.
Brent Uhing won the shot put by over three feet with a heave of 48’1 ½” and followed it up with a win in the discus. Uhing landed in at 122’5”, beating the rest of the field by five feet.
Riley Hoetfelker took runner-up in the 800m with a time of 2:14.27
The Raiders 4x800m crewof Sam Peters, Kayl Francis, Wriston Jay and Hoetfelker came from behind to win the race with a time of 9:16.26.
Scribner-SnyderThe Lady Trojans finished fifth at the meet with 37 team points led by Cailey Stout’s performances in the field.
Stout won the shot put with a throw of 33’6 ½”. She also won the discus with a heave of 114’6”.