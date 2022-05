Bergan finished in a tie for first at the Fremont Golf Club Quad Monday, matching Yutan with a 179 team score.

Brady Davis finished as the individual runner-up, shooting a 41. Spencer Hamilton finished in a three-way tie for third, notching a 44.

Jarett Boggs finished in the top 10, claiming a tie for 8th with a 46 while Jared Forsberg rounded out the Knights team score with a 48. Gavin Logemann shot a 52.

Bergan will play in the Tekamah-Herman Invitational Thursday at Northridge County Club.

