The Class A state baseball field is set.
Fremont Bergan, 14-4, is seeded sixth and will play third-seeded Gretna, 16-6, at 10 Saturday morning at Sherman Field in Lincoln.
Other first-round games include fourth-seeded Millard South, 20-8, against fifth-seeded Grand Island, 19-9 at 1 p.m.; No. 1 seed Elkhorn South, 19-3, vs. eighth-seeded Kearney, 17-8, at 4 p.m.; and second-seeded Millard West, 23-6, vs. seventh-seeded Omaha Creighton Prep, 18-10, at 7.
The Knights and Gretna are on the same side of the bracket as Millard West and Prep. The two losers will play an elimination game at 1 Monday afternoon at Haymarket Park while the winners will face off at 7.