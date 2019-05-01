Fremont Bergan won't have to travel for the Class A-6 district baseball tournament.
The Knights, 12-4, will host the tournament Saturday at Schilke Field. Top-seeded Bergan will face fourth-seeded Lincoln North Star, 9-13, at 11 a.m. Lincoln Southwest, the No. 2 seed, will play Lincoln Southeast at 1:30 p.m. The championship game is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Ever since a 3-2 loss to Millard South on April 8, the Knights have been on a roll. They have won nine of their last 10 with their only setback during that time a loss to Lincoln East in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament final.
Bergan has beaten North Star 11-2 this season. The Knights also own two wins over Southeast -- 8-1 at home last week and a 10-4 victory in the HAC Tournament in Lincoln.
Millard West, ranked No. 1 in Class A by the Omaha World-Herald, is the top seed in the A-1 district while ninth-ranked Millard North is the second seed. Elkhorn South, ranked second, is the top seed in A-2 while eighth-ranked Omaha Burke in the second seed. No. 4 Millard South will host the A-3 district as the top seed while No. 7 Gretna is the No. 1 seed in A-4. No. 3 Omaha Westside is the second seed in A-4.
In A-5, fifth-ranked Omaha Creighton Prep is the top seeded. Bellevue West, ranked 10th, is the No. 3 seed behind Grand Island.
Lincoln Southwest is sixth in the ratings. After dropping back-to-back games last week to Prep and Grand Island, the Silver Hawks ended the regular season with victories over Kearney and Lincoln Northeast.