Curtis Marolf has a little bit of everything on this year’s Fremont Bergan wrestling squad.
The Knights return five state qualifiers, including defending Class D 113-pound champion Zach Hamilton. They also have a talented group of freshmen.
“We have more kids out than we’ve ever had,” Marolf said. “We’ve got 16 kids on the team this year. Our weights are pretty full. I think we look pretty tough.”
Hamilton, Jacob Johnson, Ethan Villwok, Peyton Cone and Eli Simonson all competed at state last year for the Knights, who open their season Saturday morning at the Howells-Dodge Tournament. Hamilton will likely make the move to 120.
“It is good to have his experience back and we expect him to compete for a state title again,” Marolf said. “That is a tough thing to do because as a defending state champion you are a marked man every time you step on the mat. He is a senior and still at a light weight, but he is tough and it is not a big deal for him moving up to 120. He has been around the block and has wrestled in plenty of big matches.”
Johnson will move from 138 to 152 this season. Marolf said he potentially could compete at 145.
“There are still a lot of maybes out there for us weight-wise,” he said. “It is pretty early.”
Johnson had 47 wins last season, but suffered some misfortune at state and fell short of earning a medal.
“He is on a mission and that mission is to be on top of the podium (at state),” Marolf said. “He is definitely capable of doing that. He is a team leader and hopefully a four-time state qualifier for us. He had a great summer in the weight room and spent a lot of time on the mat. I’m looking forward to great things from him.”
Villwok is coming off a football season where he was the leading rusher on the Knights’ state-qualifying team. He qualified for state at 170 last February, but will move to 182 to open the season.
“He may drop down to 170 eventually, but he is a gifted athlete and is as strong as an ox,” Marolf said. “He has a great competitive will. Like a lot of our kids, he doesn’t like to lose.”
Cone, who won 25 matches last season at 195, will move to 220 this season.
“He won a match at state last year and he is always in it,” Marolf said. “He is methodical wrestler, but he’ll get after it.”
Simonson will also move up a class as the lineman in football will wrestle at 285.
“He was terribly sick and lost seven pounds the week of the state tournament last year,” Marolf said “At 6-6, 245 pounds he will be a tough match-up for anybody. I’m just glad he is on our team.”
At 106 and 113, freshmen Tyler Allen and Caden Arps are in the mix.
“Tyler is brand new to wrestling, but he is a good athlete and soaking up information every day,” Marolf said.
Arps was a Nebraska USA state champion as an eighth-grader. He also competed during the summer in Serbia and Croatia.
“I think he’ll be tough at 106 and even if he has to move to 113 it is a great option for us,” the coach said. “He is a strong kid and knows how to wrestle in big matches.”
Also contending for a spot at 106 or 113 is freshman Carson Ortmeier.
“We’re not sure how things will shake out,” Marolf said. “It will be a combination of those three in those bottom two weights. Carson is another kid that knows what he is doing out there.”
Another athlete who will provide depth in the lower weights is Ben Simonson.
Freshmen Cal Janke and Owen Pruss will be at 126 and 132, respectively. Letterman Andrew Fellers moves up from 132 to 138.
“Andrew is a lanky kid and a little unorthodox in the way he wrestles, but he is like Owen in that he will give you 100 percent out there,” Marolf said. “He knows nothing but full effort.”
Aiden Helgenberger and Kaeden Thomsen are in contention for the varsity role at 145 while freshman Koa McIntyre will get the call at 160.
“He is another state champion for us at the eighth-grade level of the Nebraska USA Tournament,” Marolf said. “He is physically ready at 160 pounds and is a tremendous athlete. He is coachable and has been around the sport long enough. He’ll impose his will when he is out there.”
At 195 will be Martin Meraz-Sierra, a lineman for the football team.
Marolf said the Howells-Dodge meet, scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m., is a good way for the Knights to start the season.
“We’ll wrestle in pools and then go into a bracket,” he said. “With it being a pool tournament, all of the kids will get four or five matches.”
Marolf will be assisted this season by Ollie Glass, Ken Mace, Scottie Bonds and Alex Vasa.