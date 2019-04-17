COLUMBUS -- Fremont Bergan had to put in a little extra work on Tuesday night to defeat Columbus at Pawnee Park.
Dillon Dix hit a RBI single in the eighth inning to spark the Knights to a 5-3 extra-innings win over the Discoverers. Bergan accumulated 15 hits against Columbus pitchers Cole Wilcox and Taden Bell.
"We didn't play as clean defensively as I would've liked and we need more run production out of 15 hits," Bergan coach Jeff Hayden said "But our kids fought hard all game and found a way to get the win."
Donnie Mueller led off the top of the eighth with a walk. Brennan Callahan's sacrifice bunt moved Mueller to second base. After Jackson Gilfry popped out, Dawson Glause and Dix hit consecutive singles and the Knights were helped by a Columbus error to get the two-run cushion.
Dix got the win. He scattered seven hits in seven innings of work and walked two. All three runs scored against him were unearned.
Mitchell Glause got the save. He retired the first two Columbus batters in the bottom of the eighth before allowing a single to Eric Mustard and a walk to Trey Kobza. Glause then struck out Aedon Eckart to end the game.
Bergan trailed 2-0 entering the top of the fourth before scoring three runs.
Mitchell Glause led off with a single and moved to third on Mueller's double. Both scored on Brennan Callahan's single. After Gilfry reached on a fielder's choice, Dawson Glause and Dix hit consecutive singles to make it 3-2.
Mustard's RBI double in the sixth tied it, but that was the end of Columbus' scoring.
"We know we can play with anyone -- we just have to get ourselves over the hump and beat a team like that," Columbus coach Jimmy Johnson said. "Give both teams credit. Both teams competed in a tight game. A couple of things didn't go our way. We had some chances, we just didn't quite come through."
Dix went 4-for-5 at the plate with two RBI. Dawson Glause had three hits while Mitchell Glause and Mueller had two hits apiece. Austin Callahan, Brennan Callahan, Eli Herink and Brody Sintek had one hit each.
The Knights, 8-4, play at 5 Monday at Omaha Gross.