CROFTON — Jake Ridder found a number of ways to score Friday night for the Fremont Bergan football team.
The junior quarterback had his hand in five touchdowns to help propel the Knights to a 39-7 win at Crofton.
Ridder used his legs to score Bergan’s first two touchdowns of the ballgame.
He ran for a 4-yard touchdown on the Knights’ first possession of the game and added a 28-yard TD run later in the first quarter to put Bergan up 13-0.
The Knights’ offense looked to be in position to add one another score late in the opening quarter, but Crofton (0-2) recovered a fumble and capitalized on the opportunity.
Four plays later, Andy Knapp scored the Warriors’ lone touchdown of the game on a 1-yard run.
Bergan, which improved to 2-0, then tacked on two more touchdowns before halftime.
Following an interception by Jackson Gilfry, Ethan Villwok ran five yards for a Bergan touchdown. Another interception on Crofton’s next possession – this time by Dylan Gartner – set up 4-play touchdown drive.
It was capped off by 27-yard TD pass from Ridder to Gilfry as the Knights went up 26-7 at halftime.
“Our defense played really well,” Fremont Bergan assistant coach Doug Moore said in a postgame radio interview. “Our d-line really stepped it up tonight.”
After a scoreless third quarter, Bergan tacked on two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Ridder’s 55-yard fumble return for a touchdown and a Jobe Sullivan PAT kick put the Knights up 33-7. That was soon followed up by a 35-yard TD pass from Ridder to Eli Herink.
“We felt like our offense was good enough that they were going to have trouble stopping us,” Moore said. “Defensively, we just need to keep doing what we’ve been doing. We did that and stayed the course.
“It seems like we were in pretty good shape, we didn’t have a whole lot of guys cramping tonight. I think that helped out a lot. We’ve been working some young guys in practice and they got some time last week. That’s done a good job of building our depth and helped to get guys some breaks.”
Moore said the Knights’ offense will need to clean up their penalties and turnovers before travelling to Wilber-Clatonia next Friday. The Wolverines fell to 1-1 after being blanked 38-0 by Sutton.