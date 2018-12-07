Fremont Bergan opened its dual season on a successful note Thursday night.
The Knights defeated Columbus Scotus 47-36 in the Gary D. Schmidt Gymnasium.
Freshmen Caden Arps, Cal Janke and Koa McIntyre won matches by pins.
At 120, Arps beat Jake Heesacker in 1:16. Janke, competing at 126, pinned Nate Wemhoff in :27. McIntyre beat Ben Kamrath of the Shamrocks in 1:05.
The freshmen weren't the only Knights to win by pin.
At 182, junior Ethan Villwok prevailed over Evan Hand in 3:37. In the 285-pound match, Eli Simonson made quick work of Ryan Brandenburg in :38.
In Bergan's other victory in a contested match, senior Jacob Johnson defeated Colby Gilson by technical fall (19-4).
The Knights also won a pair of matches by forfeit. Zach Hamilton was unopposed at 132 while fellow returning state qualifier Peyton Cone won at 220.
Daniel Tworak (106), Evan Sliva (170) and Sebastien Fritz (195) won matches by forfeit for the Shamrocks. At 113, Landyn Maschmeier of Scotus pinned Tyler Allen in 1:06.
Scotus; other wins came at 138 and 145. At 138, Nick Taylor pinned Owen Pruss in 1:55 while at 145, Jackson Neville won by fall over Andrew Fellers in 1:23.
After competing Friday at the Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Invitational in Mapleton, Iowa, the Knights will host a quadrangular Tuesday with Clarkson-Leigh, Howells-Dodge and Logan View.