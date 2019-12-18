Fremont Bergan split a pair of wrestling duals on Tuesday night.
The Knights, ranked fifth in Class C, defeated Class D's third-ranked Howells-Dodge 48-15 before falling 40-33 to Class C's sixth-ranked Logan View 40-33.
Winning two contested matches for the Knights were Cal Janke with a 7-2 decision over Trevor Jedlicka of H-D at 145 pounds and a pin of Logan View's Jadin Beckwith at 138 pounds. Ethan Villwok won both of his matches by fall, pinning Trevor Schumacher of H-D and Dylan Silva of LV at 182 pounds. In the 285-pound weight class, Eli Simonson pinned Kyle Pickhinke of H-D and earned a 3-0 win over Alex Miller of Logan View. Caden Arps (126 pounds) won by fall over Camden Muller of Logan View and Koa McIntyre (170) won 5-2 over Wyatt Hegemann of H-D. Arps, McIntyre also won a match by forfeit for the Knights.
Others winning a contested match for Bergan were Dylan Marchand (160) and Peyton Cone (220).
Ryder Keenan (120), Kayden Gregory (132), Roberto Valdivia (152), Logan Booth (195) earned wins for Logan View. Gregory, Valdivia, and Booth won by fall, Keenan won by major decision. Wesley Hussey (113) and Baylor Kaup (145) won by forfeit.
The Knights will wrestle Class D's top-ranked Plainview at 4 Friday afternoon at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.
RESULTS
BERGAN 48, HOWELLS-DODGE 15
106: Double Forfeit 113: Double Forfeit 120: Tyler Allen (ARBE) over (HODO) (For.) 126: Caden Arps (ARBE) over (HODO) (For.) 132: Griffin Helgenberger (ARBE) over (HODO) (For.) 138: Thomas Connell (ARBE) over (HODO) (For.) 145: Cal Janke (ARBE) over Trevor Jedlicka (HODO) (Dec 7-2) 152: Jacob Hegemann (HODO) over Owen Pruss (ARBE) (Fall 4:58) 160: Levi Belina (HODO) over Dylan Marchand (ARBE) (Fall 3:18) 170: Koa McIntyre (ARBE) over Wyatt Hegemann (HODO) (Dec 5-2) 182: Ethan Villwok (ARBE) over Trevor Schumacher (HODO) (Fall 1:51) 195: Martin Meraz (ARBE) over (HODO) (For.) 220: Carter Throener (HODO) over Peyton Cone (ARBE) (Dec 5-4) 285: Eli Simonson (ARBE) over Kyle Pickhinke (HODO) (Fall 3:46)
---
LOGAN VIEW 40, BERGAN 33
113: Wesley Hussey (LOVI) over (ARBE) (For.) 120: Ryder Keenan (LOVI) over Tyler Allen (ARBE) (MD 13-2) 126: Caden Arps (ARBE) over Camden Mueller (LOVI) (Fall 2:11) 132: Kayden Gregory (LOVI) over Griffin Helgenberger (ARBE) (Fall 1:20) 138: Cal Janke (ARBE) over Jadin Beckwith (LOVI) (Fall 2:16) 145: Baylor Kaup (LOVI) over (ARBE) (For.) 152: Roberto Valdivia (LOVI) over Owen Pruss (ARBE) (Fall 1:20) 160: Dylan Marchand (ARBE) over Ty Miller (LOVI) (Dec 4-3) 170: Koa McIntyre (ARBE) over (LOVI) (For.) 182: Ethan Villwok (ARBE) over Dylan Silva (LOVI) (Fall 0:59) 195: Logan Booth (LOVI) over Martin Meraz (ARBE) (Fall 1:44) 220: Peyton Cone (ARBE) over Andrew Cone (LOVI) (Dec 9-3) 285: Eli Simonson (ARBE) over Alex Miller (LOVI) (Dec 3-0) 106: Jacob McGee (LOVI) over (ARBE) (For.)