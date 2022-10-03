Knights win Fort Calhoun Invite for sixth consecutive year

Bergan volleyball took home the title for a sixth consecutive year from the Fort Calhoun Invite.

The Knights swept all three matches on the day: Boystown 25-6, 25-1, Omaha Concordia 25-22, 25-23 and Johnson-Brock 25-14, 25-12.

Carlee Hapke senior set a new program record for consecutive serves in a set with 20 in-a-row against Boystown during the Fort Calhoun Invitational. Hapke had 11 aces in the match, also tying a school record

Kaitlyn Mlnarik landed a team-high five kills in the match then followed it up with a team-leading six kills in the second game of the day.

Both Paige Frickenstein and Hapke added four kills against Concordia. In the championship game, Bergan used the same balanced attack to get past the Eagles. Frickenstein led with six kills followed by five from Hapke and Linden Nosal as well as four from Mlnarik.