Fremont Bergan tuned up for Saturday’s Elgin Pope John Invitational by hosting a quadrangular on Tuesday night.
The Knights defeated Clarkson-Leigh 54-12 and Howells-Dodge 42-24. They lost 45-28 to Logan View.
The Raiders were undefeated on the night. They also downed Clarkson-Leigh 84-0 and the Jaguars 42-24. Howells-Dodge prevailed 54-12 over C-L.
Eli Simonson of the Knights won three matches by pins. He beat Alex Miller of the Raiders in 2:40, Cooper Vance of Clarkson-Leigh in :27 and Kyle Pickhinke of the Jaguars in 5:32.
Jacob Johnson, at 152, went 3-0. He won by forfeit over Clarkson-Leigh. He also pinned Jadin Beckwith of the Raiders in 2:00 and Jacob Hegemann of Howells-Dodge in :55.
Ethan Villwok notched a trio of wins at 182. He was unopposed against C-L, pinned Logan Booth of the Raiders in 3:20 and earned a 5-2 decision over Dylan Horejsi of the Jaguars.
Caden Arps of the Knights won three matches. At 113, he picked up a 15-3 major decision over Dru Mueller of the Raiders.
He also pinned Brock Marxsen of C-L (time not available). Against the Jaguars, he wrestled at 120 and pinned Taylor Herrera in 3:34.
Peyton Cone (220) also was perfect on the night. He beat Andrew Cone of the Raiders 8-1, won by forfeit against C-L and downed Carter Throener 6-4 of the Jaguars.
Zach Hamilton of the Knights won his two matches. He beat Martin Valencia of Logan View 7-0 at 126. He was unopposed at 132 against Howells-Dodge.
Cal Janke was unopposed twice at 126. He was pinned by Hunter McNulty of the Raiders in 2:47 at 132.
Ty Miller (160), Brady Hull (170), Luis Jimenez Hernandez (120), Beau Kaup (138) and Roberto Valdivia (145) were 3-0 for the Raiders.
Bergan competes Saturday in Elgin while the Jaguars will be among the schools participating the Logan View Invitational.
Quadrangular
Bergan 52, Clarkson-Leigh 12
106: Double Forfeit 113: Caden Arps (ARBE) over Brock Marxsen (CL) (Fall 0:00) 120: Double Forfeit 126: Cal Janke (ARBE) over (CL) (For.) 132: Double Forfeit 138: Colby Harney (CL) over Owen Pruss (ARBE) (Fall 3:04) 145: Andrew Fellers (ARBE) over (CL) (For.) 152: Jacob Johnson (ARBE) over (CL) (For.) 160: Kaeden Thomsen (ARBE) over (CL) (For.) 170: Koa McIntyre (ARBE) over (CL) (For.) 182: Ethan Villwok (ARBE) over (CL) (For.) 195: John Langhorst (CL) over (ARBE) (For.) 220: Peyton Cone (ARBE) over (CL) (For.) 285: Eli Simonson (ARBE) over Cooper Vance (CL) (Fall 0:27)
Bergan 42, Howells-Dodge 24
106: Double Forfeit 113: Double Forfeit 120: Caden Arps (ARBE) over Taylor Herrera (HODO) (Fall 3:34) 126: Cal Janke (ARBE) over (HODO) (For.) 132: Zach Hamilton (ARBE) over (HODO) (For.) 138: Owen Pruss (ARBE) over (HODO) (For.) 145: Levi Belina (HODO) over Andrew Fellers (ARBE) (Fall 1:41) 152: Jacob Johnson (ARBE) over Jacob Hegemann (HODO) (Fall 0:55) 160: Wyatt Hegemann (HODO) over Koa McIntyre (ARBE) (Fall 5:34) 170: Trevor Schumacher (HODO) over (ARBE) (For.) 182: Ethan Villwok (ARBE) over Dylan Horejsi (HODO) (Dec 5-2) 195: Carter Jensen (HODO) over (ARBE) (For.) 220: Peyton Cone (ARBE) over Carter Throener (HODO) (Dec 6-4) 285: Eli Simonson (ARBE) over Kyle Pickhinke (HODO) (Fall 5:32)
Logan View 45, Bergan 28
160: Ty Miller (LOVI) over Koa McIntyre (ARBE) (Dec 12-6) 170: Brady Hull (LOVI) over (ARBE) (For.) 182: Ethan Villwok (ARBE) over Logan Booth (LOVI) (Fall 3:20) 195: Eric French (LOVI) over (ARBE) (For.) 220: Peyton Cone (ARBE) over Andrew Cone (LOVI) (Dec 8-1) 285: Eli Simonson (ARBE) over Alex Miller (LOVI) (Fall 2:40) 106: Ryder Keenan (LOVI) over (ARBE) (For.) 113: Caden Arps (ARBE) over Dru Mueller (LOVI) (MD 15-3) 120: Luis Jimenez Hernandez (LOVI) over (ARBE) (For.) 126: Zach Hamilton (ARBE) over Martin Valencia (LOVI) (Dec 7-0) 132: Hunter McNulty (LOVI) over Cal Janke (ARBE) (Fall 2:47) 138: Beau Kaup (LOVI) over (ARBE) (For.) 145: Roberto Valdivia (LOVI) over Andrew Fellers (ARBE) (Fall 1:23) 152: Jacob Johnson (ARBE) over Jadin Beckwith (LOVI) (Fall 2:00)
Logan View 51, Howells-Dodge 25
170: Brady Hull (LOVI) over Trevor Schumacher (HODO) (Fall 2:47) 182: Dylan Horejsi (HODO) over Logan Booth (LOVI) (MD 10-0) 195: Carter Jensen (HODO) over Eric French (LOVI) (Dec 5-3) 220: Carter Throener (HODO) over Andrew Cone (LOVI) (Fall 3:36) 285: Kyle Pickhinke (HODO) over Alex Miller (LOVI) (Fall 2:46) 106: Ryder Keenan (LOVI) over (HODO) (For.) 113: Dru Mueller (LOVI) over (HODO) (For.) 120: Luis Jimenez Hernandez (LOVI) over Taylor Herrera (HODO) (Fall 0:59) 126: Martin Valencia (LOVI) over (HODO) (For.) 132: Hunter McNulty (LOVI) over (HODO) (For.) 138: Beau Kaup (LOVI) over (HODO) (For.) 145: Roberto Valdivia (LOVI) over Levi Belina (HODO) (Fall 5:08) 152: Jacob Hegemann (HODO) over Jadin Beckwith (LOVI) (Fall 3:53) 160: Ty Miller (LOVI) over Wyatt Hegemann (HODO) (Dec 4-1)
Logan View 84, Clarkson-Leigh 0
182: Logan Booth (LOVI) over (CL) (For.) 195: Eric French (LOVI) over (CL) (For.) 220: Andrew Cone (LOVI) over (CL) (For.) 285: Alex Miller (LOVI) over Cooper Vance (CL) (Fall 0:41) 106: Ryder Keenan (LOVI) over (CL) (For.) 113: Dru Mueller (LOVI) over Brock Marxsen (CL) (Fall 1:20) 120: Luis Jimenez Hernandez (LOVI) over (CL) (For.) 126: Martin Valencia (LOVI) over (CL) (For.) 132: Hunter McNulty (LOVI) over Colby Harney (CL) (Fall 1:08) 138: Beau Kaup (LOVI) over (CL) (For.) 145: Roberto Valdivia (LOVI) over (CL) (For.) 152: Ty Miller (LOVI) over (CL) (For.) 160: Jadin Beckwith (LOVI) over (CL) (For.) 170: Brady Hull (LOVI) over (CL) (For.)
Howells-Dodge 54, Clarkson-Leigh 12
160: Wyatt Hegemann (HODO) over (CL) (For.) 170: Trevor Schumacher (HODO) over (CL) (For.) 182: Dylan Horejsi (HODO) over (CL) (For.) 195: Carter Jensen (HODO) over (CL) (For.) 220: Carter Throener (HODO) over (CL) (For.) 285: Kyle Pickhinke (HODO) over Cooper Vance (CL) (Fall 0:36) 106: Double Forfeit 113: Brock Marxsen (CL) over (HODO) (For.) 120: Taylor Herrera (HODO) over (CL) (For.) 126: Double Forfeit 132: Colby Harney (CL) over (HODO) (For.) 138: Double Forfeit 145: Levi Belina (HODO) over (CL) (For.) 152: Jacob Hegemann (HODO) over (CL) (For.)