Knights win streak snapped by Southeast

Bergan’s seven-game win streak came to an end Tuesday as Lincoln Southeast knocked off the Knights 7-1 in Lincoln.

The newly minted No. 3 team in Class A drew first blood on the night as Dawson Glause wore a pitch from Southeast starter Connor Pfundt to start the game.

Glause scored on a groundball off the bat of Carter Sintek as the only run of the night for Bergan.

Southeast answered back in the home half of the inning, tagging Hunter Mueller for three hits in the frame including a two-RBI triple to give the home Knights the lead for good.

Bergan mustered just three base runners after the first inning with a pair of runners and a walk.

Southeast knocked in its fourth run of the game in the bottom of the second on an RBI single.

A solo home run in the fifth widened Southeast’s advantage to 5-1.

Two runs in the fifth capped off Lincoln Southeast’s scoring for the day.

Brenton Pitt threw three innings in relief, giving up four hits and three runs—two earned—while striking out two.

Sam Gifford worked a clean inning with a pair of strikeouts.