Knights win team title at Arlington Invite

Bergan golf secured its first team title at the Arlington Invite Friday at the Fremont Golf Course.

The Knights shot 335 as a team with three golfers finishing in the top 10.

“That’s encouraging with districts coming up here in a couple of weeks,” said Bergan coach Chris Rainforth.

Spencer Hamilton was the low man for Bergan, carding an 80 to finish fourth.

“I hit the ball pretty well today, pretty nice conditions on the course today, but I didn’t make a lot of putts,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton shot a 38 on the front side, starting the day with bogeys on three of the first four holes before carding his lone birdie of the day on the par four fifth and following up with a par on the sixth to settle in.

“I hit a bad tee shot, but recovered well with my iron shot, hit it within eight feet and then two putted from there,” Hamilton said. “That’s the hole that turned my round around.”

“It was good to see him play close to what I know he is capable of,” Rainforth said.

Brady Davis took fifth, two strokes back of Hamilton.

“It was a grind for Brady, he’s exhausted and I don’t blame him,” said Rainforth. “That’s what happens when you have to grind through and scramble for eighteen holes. He wasn’t getting off the tee box, but fortunately his short game is so good that he was still able to manage an 82 out of what could have been a bigger number.”

Jarett Boggs claimed sixth with an 83.

“You’re never quite sure what you’re going to get, but he kept it in play and when he had a mistake, it didn’t turn into a big mistake,” Rainforth said.

Jared Forsberg rounded out the Knights team score with a 90 while Gavin Logemann finished with a 101.

Yutan’s Jake Richmond won the individual medalist honor with a 74.

DC West finished runner-up in the team standings with a 349 followed by host Arlington in third with a 356 and Logan View in fourth with a 365. Cedar Bluffs finished ninth with a team score of 387.

Arlington was led by a 78 from Eddie Rosenthal, good enough for third.

Both Tye Dickes and Tristan Zwiener shot a 92 for the lowest round out of a Wildcat.

Bergan will play in the Logan View Invitational Tuesday, May 3, at Elkhorn Valley Golf Course.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0