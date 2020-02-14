Knudsen leads Yutan boys to win over JCC
Knudsen leads Yutan boys to win over JCC

  • Updated
Yutan

Trey Knudsen led four players in double figures for Yutan in a 73-61 win over Johnson County Central recently in boys basketball action.

Knudsen scored a game-high 21 points while Will Hays ended with 19, Brady Timm 14 and Carter Tichota 10.

YUTAN 73, JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL 61

Yutan  16 15 18 24-- 73
Johnson County Central 13 914 25 -- 61

Yutan-- Knudson 21, Hays 19, Plestac 9, Timm 14, Tichota 10

Johnson County Central-- Antholz 10, Holthus 6, Duncan 2, Waring 20, Cabrales 13, Schuster 7, Ortiz 3.

