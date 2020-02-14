Knudsen leads Yutan boys to win over JCC

Trey Knudsen led four players in double figures for Yutan in a 73-61 win over Johnson County Central recently in boys basketball action.
Knudsen scored a game-high 21 points while Will Hays ended with 19, Brady Timm 14 and Carter Tichota 10.
YUTAN 73, JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL 61
|Yutan
|16
|15
|18
|24
|--
|73
|Johnson County Central
|13
|9
|14
|25
|--
|61
Yutan-- Knudson 21, Hays 19, Plestac 9, Timm 14, Tichota 10
Johnson County Central-- Antholz 10, Holthus 6, Duncan 2, Waring 20, Cabrales 13, Schuster 7, Ortiz 3.