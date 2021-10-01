Koa McIntyre dazzles as No. 1 Bergan remains unbeaten

Bergan’s opening play of the night did not go as planned.
The Knights wanted to run a simple option play to the right but two missed blocks left senior quarterback Koa McIntyre facing a wall of David City Aquinas defenders.
“We screwed up the blocking scheme,” said Bergan coach Seth Mruz. “We blocked the wrong two people.”
A sprinkle of McIntyre magic erased the mistake as he emerged from the pile-up near the Monarchs sideline unscathed, taking it 63-yards for a resounding opening statement score just 18 seconds into the match-up between two of the top teams in Class C-2.
“They over pursued to the outside, so I just cut it up and made a play,” the Wyoming commit said.
McIntyre and the rest of the No. 1 Bergan offense picked their number Friday night at Heedum Field, shutting out the No. 3 Monarchs 40-0 at Heedum Field.
The Knights senior quarterback accounted for four of Bergan’s touchdowns and 452 of Bergan’s 506 yards offense.
“Big time players make big time plays in big time games,” Mruz said. “What he did was he took ownership. He knows he is a Division I football player and he decided to play like one right from the get-go.”
Bergan took to the skies for their second score of the night with Koa dropping a pass into the arms of his brother Kade, who lept over the Aquinas defender - for a 34-yard score.
“That was the way it was drawn up,” Kade McIntyre said. “I just went down field and made a play.”
The point after attempt was blocked, leaving Bergan with a 13-0 lead.
The McIntyre to McIntyre score was set up by a quick three-and-out by the Bergan defense, aided by a second down sack by Owen Pruss, who finished the game with five tackles.
“He does a great job of going after the quarterback and finding his way through the line,” Mruz said. “We knew a team like Aquinas, who pulls a lot of linemen and does a lot of misdirection, one of the things that can disrupt that is a kid who shoots through the gap and takes care of business.”
Aquinas did not muster a first down in the first half and had -4 yards of offense after its first three possessions. The Monarchs finished with just 77 yards of offense.
Koa McIntyre took over again for Bergan’s third score of the opening quarter, racing around the Aquinas defense to turn third and long into a 36-yard score and a 19-0 after a failed two-point conversion.
The Knights tacked on another score to close out the first quarter with Alex Painter powering his way in from three yards out with 47.5 seconds remaining in the period.
“We blitzed them early on with a couple quick touchdowns and with the way they run their offense, they work better from ahead and we were able to jump on them and put them in some uncomfortable positions,” Mruz said.
The McIntyre to McInytre connection struck again midway through the second quarter with Kade hauling in a 51-yard pass from Koa to set the halftime score at 33-0.
Kade McIntyre led the team in receiving with four catches for 130 yards and two scores.
Painter put up the only points in the second half, taking a screen pass 26 yards up the Bergan sideline for the final score of the night with 8:25 remaining in the contest.
Bergan will face Tekamah-Herman on the road in week seven. The Tigers are coming off a 42-7 loss to Oakland-Craig - Bergan’s week eight opponent.