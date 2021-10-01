Koa McIntyre dazzles as No. 1 Bergan remains unbeaten

“That was the way it was drawn up,” Kade McIntyre said. “I just went down field and made a play.”

The point after attempt was blocked, leaving Bergan with a 13-0 lead.

The McIntyre to McIntyre score was set up by a quick three-and-out by the Bergan defense, aided by a second down sack by Owen Pruss, who finished the game with five tackles.

“He does a great job of going after the quarterback and finding his way through the line,” Mruz said. “We knew a team like Aquinas, who pulls a lot of linemen and does a lot of misdirection, one of the things that can disrupt that is a kid who shoots through the gap and takes care of business.”

Aquinas did not muster a first down in the first half and had -4 yards of offense after its first three possessions. The Monarchs finished with just 77 yards of offense.

Koa McIntyre took over again for Bergan’s third score of the opening quarter, racing around the Aquinas defense to turn third and long into a 36-yard score and a 19-0 after a failed two-point conversion.

The Knights tacked on another score to close out the first quarter with Alex Painter powering his way in from three yards out with 47.5 seconds remaining in the period.