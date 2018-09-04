There is no doubt how Aurora plans to attack the Wahoo defense Friday night.
The fact that Aurora quarterback Baylor Scheierman threw for 517 yards and a Nebraska high school football record eight touchdowns last Friday in a 60-21 win over Kearney Catholic makes the Class C-1 No. 2 Huskies’ approach pretty obvious.
Not quite as clear cut is what Wahoo senior all-state linebacker Sam Kolterman will be doing from one play to the next for the fourth-ranked Warriors when they visit the 2-0 Huskies. The 6-foot, 205-pound Kolterman holds the Wahoo school record for sacks in a career with 21, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be barreling in full steam ahead to collapse the pocket.
“A lot of teams know I’ll be coming (on a blitz) on passing situations, but this year we’re trying to mix that up a little bit,” Kolterman said. “I’m dropping back in pass coverage sometimes this season and we’ll send another linebacker instead. We want teams guessing if I’m coming or not.”
One of those other linebackers is his younger brother, Grant Kolterman, a 5-10, 185-pound sophomore who had an 18-yard interception return for a touchdown in Wahoo’s 14-0 season-opening win at Wayne.
“The coaches are giving me a hard time about my younger brother having a pick six and that I don’t have one (in my career),” Sam Kolterman said laughing. “I’m a little jealous.”
One thing is for certain, however — Kolterman will likely be at the top of his game at Aurora since this will be a big stage with bright lights.
His ability to step up in those kinds of situations is why he was an undefeated Class B state wrestling champion last winter at 195 pounds.
It also why he recorded 23 tackles, including three behind the line of scrimmage, in the Warriors’ 14-0 loss to eventual Class C-1 state champion Norfolk Catholic in the semifinals of last year’s playoffs.
“Sam always plays his best in the big game,” said Wahoo coach Chad Fox, whose team is off to a 2-0 start after defeating Nebraska City 54-19 this past Friday.
“He has a good nose for the football, and he’s great at slipping off blocks and making the play,” Fox said. “It’s getting harder for him because teams are starting to run away from him. I know Nebraska City was pointing out where he was before every play.”
Sam played a huge part in Wahoo’s season-opening shutout, making 11 tackles, registering two sacks, recovering a fumble and blocking a punt. He now has a school-record seven blocked punts in his career to go with 242 tackles.
Sam, one of four defensive starters back this season for the Warriors, says wrestling and football go hand-in-hand.
“The wrestling definitely helps my tackling and tackling in football is just like a double-leg takedown,” said Kolterman, who wants to play football in college and attended camps this summer at Nebraska, South Dakota State and North Dakota State to puruse that dream. “Going against teams with a great running back, that’s always fun. I’d rather be filling a hole than dropping back for a pass.”
Wahoo graduated all-state running back Dylan Egr, but junior Trevin Luben demonstrated against Nebraska City he has the same kind of big-play ability, going off for 195 yards rushing and four touchdowns.
He’s running behind an offensive line that brings back three starters from a year ago – Kolterman, senior Jack Sutton (6-3, 235) and junior Gunnar Vanek.
“He’s an explosive player, and we knew he had that ability coming into the season,” Fox said of Luben, a 5-10, 170-pound junior. “He’s one of those guys who’s been waiting in the wings for his moment.”
Aurora dropped to Class C-1 for the latest two-year scheduling cycle after being a Class B power in recent years. The Huskies qualified for the Class B playoffs each of the last 14 seasons, reaching the quarterfinals or better in 11 of those years. Aurora won back-to-back state titles in 2008 and ’09 and lost in the state finals in 2015.
Wahoo has been in the C-1 playoffs 11 of the last 12 seasons, reaching the semifinals three times since 2011.
“This is the kind of game you want to play at this point of the season,” Fox said. “It gives you an idea where your team is and shows you what you need to improve on to be at the top of C-1.”