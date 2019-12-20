TEKAMAH -- 25-11 third-quarter helped propel Logan View/Scribner-Snyder to a 69-43 win over Tekamah-Herman in East Husker Conference boys basketball action Thursday night.
Garrett Kriete led three Raiders with 16 points. Riley Hoetfelker and Connor Larson added 15 each.
Brock Rogers led the Tigers with a game-high 19 points, including five 3-point baskets.
Tekamah-Herman travels to Arlington on Saturday as part of a girl/boy doubleheader. The Raiders will host Omaha Brownell-Talbot at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 28 in the LV/S-S Holiday Tournament.