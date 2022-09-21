Kumm, Fedde finish Top 10 at Arlington Invite

Bergan put a trio of golfers in the top 15 at the Arlington Invitational Tuesday at Fremont Golf Club.

Jocelyn Kumm was the Knights top finisher, shooting a 96 to finish in fourth place.

Olivia Fedde secured a top 10 finish, carding an even 100 to take seventh.

Olivia Prauner entered the clubhouse with a 105, good for 12th place.

Bergan finished with a 425 team score to take third.

Anslie Koethe rounded out the Knights team score with a 124 while Avery Ridder shot a 127.

Bennington won the invite with a team score of 386 led by co-champions Payton Morgan and Savannah McFalls.

Cedar Bluffs finished sixth at the invite led by a 15th place finish by Elly Samek, who shot 110.

Addy Sweeney shot a 123 while Summer Sukstorf tallied a 138 and Morgan Barnhart carded a 136 to round out the Wildcats team score.

Fremont's junior varsity team also took part in the tournament, taking ninth with a 534 team score.

Elle Porter led the Tigers with a 120 followed by Chloe Phillips with a 124.

Lillie Mitchell shot a 138 and Hannah Havekost carded a 152.