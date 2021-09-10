Kumm takes fifth as Bergan girls golf finished fourth

Led by a fifth place finish by Jocelyn Kumm, the Bergan girls golf team put together their best rounds of the season, finishing fourth at the Columbus Lakeview Invite Thursday.

“This was our best outing in a few years by far and I'm extremely proud of the girls for digging in shooting good, consistent scores,” said Bergan coach Jeremy Murman. “We had a lot of great looks at birdies and pars and minimized the big numbers.”

Kumm shot an 87 to secure the tie for fifth place.

Olivia Prauner added an even 100 while Olivia Fedde wrapped up the day with a 102. Ellie Sendgraff wrapped up the team score with a 106.

“Hopefully this will carry over into practice and give us a boost all the way around,” Murman said. “Our goal is to get the whole team in double digit scores.”

Cecilia Arndt won the individual title with a 73 while Grand Island Northwest took home the team trophy, shooting 364 as a group.

