Lady Knights advance to the subdistrict final with big win over OCA

WEST POINT — Archbishop Bergan easily advanced in the girls D1-1 subdistrict basketball tournament Tuesday night at West Point-Beemer High School.

The Lady Knights defeated Omaha Christian Academy 70-18 and will face the winner of Tuesday’s late game between No. 3 seed Omaha Nation and No. 2 seed Pender.

The subdistrict final is set for Thursday at West Point-Beemer High School.

Bergan raced out to a 22-0 lead in Tuesday night’s win. OCA scored its first points of the game with 2:22 left in the first quarter, a bucket by Belle Wirges.

Lauren Baker fueled Bergan’s run with eight of her game-high 14 points. Three of those points came on a 3-pointer two minutes into the game for a 9-0 lead.

Kaia McIntyre added six points during the run while Hannah Frost hit a jumper and put back an offensive rebound for four points. Lily Bojanski and Allie Degroff added 2 points apiece.

Bergan closed the first quarter with a 26-2 lead.

It was much of the same in the second quarter as Bergan tacked on 14-straight points for a 37-2 lead.

Baker’s jumper midway through the third quarter put the Lady Knights up 48-8 and started a running clock.

