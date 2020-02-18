Lady Knights advance to the subdistrict final with big win over OCA

WEST POINT — Archbishop Bergan easily advanced in the girls D1-1 subdistrict basketball tournament Tuesday night at West Point-Beemer High School.
The Lady Knights defeated Omaha Christian Academy 70-18 and will face the winner of Tuesday’s late game between No. 3 seed Omaha Nation and No. 2 seed Pender.
The subdistrict final is set for Thursday at West Point-Beemer High School.
Bergan raced out to a 22-0 lead in Tuesday night’s win. OCA scored its first points of the game with 2:22 left in the first quarter, a bucket by Belle Wirges.
Lauren Baker fueled Bergan’s run with eight of her game-high 14 points. Three of those points came on a 3-pointer two minutes into the game for a 9-0 lead.
Kaia McIntyre added six points during the run while Hannah Frost hit a jumper and put back an offensive rebound for four points. Lily Bojanski and Allie Degroff added 2 points apiece.
Bergan closed the first quarter with a 26-2 lead.
It was much of the same in the second quarter as Bergan tacked on 14-straight points for a 37-2 lead.
Baker’s jumper midway through the third quarter put the Lady Knights up 48-8 and started a running clock.
The bench cleared for Bergan the rest of the way. Freshman Carlee Hapke scored seven points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer. Rebecca Baker also had a 3 in the fourth and ended with five points.
McIntyre chipped in 11 points for Bergan.
Belle Wirges led Omaha Christian Academy (5-16) with seven points. The Eagles advanced to the subdistrict semifinals by defeating Walthill 64-47 on Monday night.
Sixteen teams qualify for the district finals and will be matched up using a serpentine method based on wild card averages through sub-districts, according to the NSAA. The 16 teams are determined by taking the 12 subdistrict winners and the next four non-subdistrict winners with the highest wild card point averages.
The other No. 1 seeds in subdistricts are from D1-2 to D-12: Weeping Water, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Elkhorn Valley, Chambers/Wheeler Central, Fullerton, Meridian, Pleasanton, Alma, Maywood-Hayes Center, Dundy County-Stratton and South Platte.
BERGAN 70, OMAHA CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 18
OCA 2 2 6 8 — 18
Bergan 26 13 15 16 — 70
OMAHA CHRISTIAN ACADEMY—Emma Blum 4, Julia Townsend 3, Codie Wirges 4, Belle Wirges 7.
BERGAN—Lauren Baker 14, Kaia McIntyre 11, Carlee Hapke 7, Hannah Frost 6, Allie Degroff 6, Kaitlyn Mlnarik 5, Rebecca Baker 5, Lily Bojanski 4, Jadin Ostrand 2, Adisyn Mendlik 2, Aleesha Broussard 2.