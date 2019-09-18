A bit of a blip in the second set failed to stop Fremont Bergan on Tuesday night against BRLD in prep volleyball.
The Lady Knights swept the Wolverines 25-10, 25-22, 25-18 in the Gary D. Schmidt Gymnasium.
“We came out on fire in the first set of the match and pretty much were flawless in our passing and on serve receive,” Bergan coach Sue Wewel said. “Our girls got up big on the block and we were serving very effectively.”
BRLD created problems in the second set, playing the Lady Knights on about even terms.
“The second set of the night was totally a different story,” Wewel said. “I felt like we were out of system a lot and we just couldn’t get anything started from the pass.”
Behind the hitting of Lauren Baker, Allie DeGroff and Hannah Frost, the Lady Knights closed out the set.
“It was really cool to see the girls rally at the end and win that second set,” Wewel said. “Then, come back in the third set, where our blocking game, anchored by Hannah, Emma Walz, Lauren, Kennedy Bacon and Allie, combined for five block assists.”
Baker had 12 kills, two blocks and eight digs. DeGroff added eight kills, three aces and 11 digs. Frost finished with six kills, six blocks and 10 digs while Walz added six blocks and two kills.
Bacon contributed two kills, two aces and two blocks. Kaia McIntyre directed the offense with 27 assists and added nine digs.
“Allie and Kennedy served really well tonight and Lauren and Hannah did a great job of attacking,” Wewel said.
The loss drops BRLD to 7-7. The Lady Knights, 9-6, will play Thursday night at Class C-1’s Douglas County West. The Falcons, 7-2, have only lost this season to undefeated Syracuse and 8-1 Battle Creek.
“We will need to reduce our unforced errors as we go forward,” Wewel said.
Bergan also won the junior varsity match in three sets. Matches in Valley are scheduled for 5:30 and 6:30 Thursday.