Qualifying for the state volleyball tournament is nothing new for Fremont Bergan.
The Lady Knights, who are making their third-straight appearance in Lincoln, are approaching the D-1 tournament with excitement and focus.
“I think this team is hungry and they know what it takes,” Bergan coach Sue Wewel said. “Kim (Dieckmann, a Bergan assistant coach) and I are constantly preaching to them that there is a lot of hoopla going on around state, but this is a business for us. We’re working on a lot of little things this week, but it is a business for us. We want to finish the fight.”
That business-like approach served the Lady Knights well in 2018. They didn’t drop a set while cruising to the D-1 championship, including a 25-15, 25-18, 25-14 win over Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in the final. Their quest to repeat begins at 3:30 Thursday afternoon against Overton, 28-4, at Lincoln Southeast High School.
The Eagles are led by a pair of 6-footers. Haley Fleischman, a junior, has 390 kills and is hitting .400 while Rachel Ecklund, a sophomore, has 324 kills and is hitting .395. The two have combined for 124 blocks with Fleischman recording a team-best 63. She also leads the team in aces with 42.
“They have two really nice middles,” Wewel said. “They cover well defensively and they are their go-to people. They have a nice little setter (5-6 junior Anna Brennan) who gets them the ball. I think overall they are the ones we’ll have to stop to win the match.”
While Kenzie Scheele, a 5-6 sophomore, is third on the Eagles with 86 kills, Bergan has a much more balanced attack. Senior Allie DeGroff has a team-best 324 kills while junior Lauren Baker (264), senior Emma Walz (151) and senior Hannah Frost (139) all are in triple-digits for kills.
“I think there are a few areas we match up well with them,” Wewel said. “We have five well-rounded hitters. Kennedy Bacon (a 5-11 sophomore) is becoming more confident out there, too. I think we match up well with our hitters and so does our block.”
DeGroff said the Lady Knights’ passing has been crucial to their success.
“We can’t start anything without that,” she said. “All of us can pass. We might not be on point all the time, but Kaia (McIntyre) can set it anywhere we need her to. We have a lot of different shots and can place in anywhere on the court.”
Bergan is the fourth seed in the D-1 tournament. Pleasanton, who the Lady Knights beat at state in 2018, is the top seed at 30-1. Diller-Odell, 33-1, is seeded second while CWS, 30-2, is seeded third.
“Pleasanton and Diller-Odell are decent teams and teams that we might have to contend with,” Wewel said. “Do I think on any given day we can beat them? Absolutely, but on any given day they could beat us also. We’ll play as the fourth seed and hopefully we can disrupt the apple cart and get into the finals. I think we can do it, but we have to serve and serve receive well and make sure the ball is handled well.”
Wewel also is impressed with sixth-seeded Hartington Cedar Catholic. HCC dropped from C-2 to D-1 this year.
“They have a decent team and can play,” she said. “I think whoever plays well for those three days can win it. I wouldn’t rule them out.”
The coach, though, is confident in the ability of the Lady Knights.
“We know what it is like to win a state championship and I don’t think these girls want to settle for anything else,” she said. “We want to stay focused and enjoy the moment this week.”
State Schedule
Class D-1
Thursday’s matches
at Lincoln Southeast
Pleasanton (30-1) vs. Central Valley (24-7), 1:30 p.m.
Fremont Bergan (28-1) vs. Overton (28-4), 3:30 p.m.
Diller-Odell (33-1) vs. HTRS (24-8), 5:30 p.m.
CWC (30-2) vs. Hartington CC (18-12), 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s matches
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Pleasanton/Central Valley winner vs. Archbishop Bergan/Overton winner, 9 a.m.
Diller-Odell/HTRS winner vs. CWC/Hartington CC winner, 11 a.m.
Saturday’s matches
Championship: Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
Third place: Semifinal losers, 1 p.m., Lincoln East