Lady Knights edge North Bend Central in overtime 49-48 to win EHC title

“I thought we played really good defense for three-and-a-half quarters,” Anderson said. “We were able to keep them out of the paint, rebound well and use our defense to create offense. Then I thought we just lost our composure the last four minutes of the fourth quarter.”

Following a 2:32 fourth-quarter scoring drought, North Bend Central started its comeback. After being held scoreless the first half, Sydney Emanuel scored 10 fourth-quarter points to help the Tigers cut the Oakland-Craig lead to one (41-40) with under a minute to play.

Following a Benne free throw that gave the Knights a 42-40 lead, North Bend’s Megan Ortmeier grabbed an offensive rebound and scored on a put-back to send the game to overtime.

“We are really good when we play with a sense of urgency,” North Bend Central Coach Aaron Sterup said. “I thought that was the key to our comeback. We’ve just got to learn to play with that sense of urgency from the get-go.”

In overtime, Benne, Syd Guzinski and Jeannina Blahak combined to score all seven points to help the Knights secure the 49-48 victory.

Benne, an all-state guard who averages 21 points per game, converted 12 of 18 free throws to finish with a game-high 24 points.