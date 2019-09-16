OMAHA — Fremont Bergan finished 3-3 and placed fourth out of 16 teams during the Phil Gradoville Tournament that concluded Saturday at Omaha Bryan.
The Lady Knights went 2-1 on Friday. On Saturday, they avenged a loss a day earlier to Omaha Burke by defeating the Bulldogs 25-19, 25-15 in the Gold Tournament.
“We put together a really great game against Burke, especially serving, serve receive and defense,” Bergan coach Sue Wewel said. “Lauren Baker stepped up to the plate on the front line, along with Emma Walz, Allie DeGroff, Hannah Frost and Kennedy Bacon.”
Frost and DeGroff had six kills apiece while Baker contributed five. Kaia McIntyre finished with 17 set assists. Wewel noted that Bergan didn’t commit an error on serve receive with DeGroff, Lauren Baker and Becca Baker leading the way.
Bellevue West then beat Bergan 25-17, 19-25, 25-22.
“That was the premier match of the day for us,” Wewel said. “I learned a lot about our team as a unit. This was just a good match to see how far we’ve come this season, especially in our block, hitting options, setting from Kaia and our defense.”
Wewel was impressed with the Class A Thunderbirds.
“Bellevue West is a really good team with five quality hitters who run a very fast offense,” she said. “I’m extremely proud of our Lady Knights on how quickly they got up on the block and they put a lot of pressure on their hitters to hit around our block.”
Lauren Baker had seven kills and five blocks. DeGroff delivered seven kills and two aces while Frost had five, two blocks and an ace. Bergan finished with 10 blocks.
Norfolk downed Bergan 25-20, 25-19 in the third-place match. DeGroff had six kills while Frost contributed five. Walz finished with four kills while McIntyre had 19 set assists.
On Friday, Bergan beat Omaha South 25-10, 25-12 and Lincoln High 25-22, 25-18. The Lady Knights lost 25-21, 25-19 to the Bulldogs.
DeGroff had six kills and four aces against South. Lauren Baker had six kills while McIntyre had 17 set assists and nine digs. DeGroff had eight kills and Lauren Baker seven against the Links. Both players had seven digs and McIntyre finished with 18 assists. Against Burke, DeGroff had seven kills and an ace.
Wewel said it was a great experience for the D-1 Lady Knights to play Class A competition.
“I really do like taking our kids on these adventures to see how we would fare playing bigger schools,” she said. “I believe it is an opportunity to give our kids the chance to experience something different. A lot of lessons can be learned playing these schools. We handled a lot of these teams well.”
Bergan, 8-6, hosts BRLD on Tuesday night and will play at Douglas County West on Thursday.