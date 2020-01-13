Fremont Bergan had a big finish to wrap up a 48-40 win over Arlington on Saturday night in girls basketball.
After Kylee Bruning scored with 5:30 left to put the Eagles up 40-38, the Lady Knights ended the game with a 10-run to improve to 7-4 on the season.
“We took better care of the ball in the second half,” Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said. “We didn’t force things and we moved well without the basketball. We did a better job of catching the ball, squaring up and going strong to the basket.”
Adisyn Mendlik’s 3-point basket with 4:04 left put the Lady Knights ahead for good at 41-40. Allie DeGroff, Lily Bojanski and Kaia McIntyre hit free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.
DeGroff led the Lady Knights with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
“Allie played a phenomenal game tonight,” Pribnow said. “She was working inside (Arlington’s) zone defense that they played pretty much the whole game. She is hard to guard and is a difference-maker for us. When two girls are guarding her, she can kick it out to the open shooters and we have girls that can shoot it.”
Kate Miller (six) and Jaidyn Spoon (11) accounted for all of Arlington’s points as the Eagles led 17-15 late in the second quarter. After DeGroff scored off a Lauren Baker assist with 1:34 left in the half to tie it, Kailynn Gubbels of the Eagles connected on a traditional three-point play and then a long 3-pointer at the buzzer to put AHS up 23-17 at the break.
“Arlington really came out on fire tonight, but we followed our game plan,” Pribnow said. “Allie was a calming influence out there and everyone kind of followed suit.”
DeGroff had six points and Bojanski connected on a trey as Bergan opened the third quarter on a 16-4 run. Gubbels’ basket to end the third period, however, cut the Lady Knights’ advantage to 35-34 entering the final eight minutes.
Baker finished with nine points, including eight in the second half. Mendlik, Bojanski and McIntyre had six each. Spoon had 14 points, four rebounds and five steals for the Eagles. Gubbels added 13 points and five rebounds.
Bergan hosts West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Thursday night before traveling Saturday to North Bend. Arlington hosts North Bend on Tuesday night.
Box Score
Arlington 9 14 11 6 — 40
North Bend 5 12 18 13 — 48
Arlington — Kailynn Gubbels 13, Kylee Bruning 2, Jaidyn Spoon 14, Claire Allen 2, Sarah Theiler 3, Kate Miller 6.
Bergan — Allie DeGroff 16, Lauren Baker 9, Adisyn Mendlik 6, Lily Bojanski 6, Kaia McIntyre 6, Hannah Frost 2, J. Ostrand 1.