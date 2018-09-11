BLAIR -- Fremont Bergan finished eighth Monday in the Blair Invitational at River Wilds Golf Course.
Elkhorn, led by medalist Emily Karmazin (82), won the meet with a 362. Lincoln Christian was the runner-up with 394 while Blair No. 1 was third with 404.
The Lady Knights shot a 456.
"The girls struggled for their opening nine holes, the back nine, before turning the ship around and sailing to better scores," Bergan coach Jeremy Murman said. "We still seem to be in a funk that we just can't shake, playing lots of defensive golf instead attacking. We have a lot of golf coming up in a short amount of time so it will be a real mental, physical and emotional challenge for the girls to study and keep up in school and to put their noses down on the golf course."
Lily Bojanski led the Lady Knights by finishing 19th with a 106. Teammate Kinley Shallberg shot a 109. Other scores for Bergan included: Anna Vobejda, 115; Bailey DeGroff, 126; and Karsyn Heller, 132.
Bergan will compete Tuesday in the Arlington Invitational at the Fremont Golf Club.
Murman said the Lady Knights hope to peak at the right time of the season.
"We've seen a lot of the teams who will be in our district and there is some great talent so we have a ton of work to do in the next few weeks," he said.