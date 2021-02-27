Lady Knights headed back to Lincoln, Baker reaches 1,000 career points

Bergan senior Lauren Baker deftly ascended the ladder up to the Lady Knights rim and with a few quick snips, lifted a now-freed net from it's constrains under the rim.
When you've cut a net down as many times as the Lady Knights senior, practice makes perfect.
Bergan earned the right to replace their nets Friday night, toppling Southern 63-37 in the Class D-1 District 5 title game.
"These girls don't know what it's like to not qualify for the state tournament and that doesn't happen very often," Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said. "We are on a pretty good stretch where not a lot of high school athletes get to live through this situation and I know these girls don't take it for granted."
Baker, and the rest of the Bergan senior class are the first group of Lady Knights to appear in the state tournament in all four years - with three-straight district titles and one wildcard berth.
"It's a complete team effort," Baker said. "We wouldn't be here if everyone wasn't working their hardest."
Junior Adisyn Mendlik powered the Lady Knights in the first quarter, knocking down four 3-pointers in the first eight minutes of action.
"With the way they play their 1-3-1, we talked to the girls about if we see this and we have Adisyn and Lauren in at the same time, we are going to stand them on the same side and they are going to have to pick their poison," Pribnow said. "(Mendlik) saw that first one go in and she sees the first one go in, she is usually going to see two or three more go in."
Mendlik knocked down all four in-a-row to build up Bergan's lead to 18-9.
"It helps when one of your teammates hits some really big three's right away," Baker said. "It was such a huge momentum boost."
Baker got in on the long range act in the final seconds of the opening quarter, grabbing a steal and firing a buzzer-beating triple
The senior finished the first quarter with seven points for the game - pushing her over the 1,000 points in her career.
"She has gotten better every single year," Pribnow said. "This year, we've seen her take the next step where she is a more physical player. She was always a good shooter."
She entered the game with 996 points - with 409 coming this year - after tallying 40 points between the two sub-district games.
"I had a basketball ordered for her and it didn't come in until Monday, so I don't want to say I am glad that she didn't get it during the sub-district games, but it was nice to have it here when she got it," Pribnow said.
Baker is the 6th Lady Knight to reach the millennium milestone and finished the game with a team-high 23 points and sits at 1,019 with the state tournament still to be played.
"It's such a blessing," Baker said. "It helps when for four years you've had opportunities to score in the postseason, but it's a tribute to my teammates, who've given me the ball and let me shoot."
The Lady Knights defense stole the show in the second frame, holding the Lady Raiders to just four points to take a 35-13 lead into the intermission.
Bergan maintained its 20-point advantage for the entire second half, holding Southern to just two points in the first five minutes of the third quarter while building up a 41-15 lead.
The Lady Knights held a 46-20 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Kaitlyn Mlnarik added nine points for the Lady Knights and Summer Bojanski chipped in eight.
Bergan will play at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday against Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in the opening round of the Class D-1 state tournament at Lincoln Southwest High School.
The Bulldogs (19-5) similarly cruised through their district tournament, beating Plainview 72-40 in their district title game.
CLASS D-1 Schedule
Wednesday's games
At Lincoln Southwest
Pleasanton (25-1) vs. Elmwood-Murdock (12-11), 11 a.m.
Archbishop Bergan (15-9) vs. Humphrey/LHF (19-4), 1:30 p.m.
Weeping Water (21-5) vs. BDS (18-7), 4 p.m.
Hartington CC (18-7) vs. South Platte (20-2), 6:30 p.m.
Thursday's games
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Pleasanton/Elmwood-Murdock winner vs. Archbishop Bergan-Humphrey/LHF winner, 1:30 p.m.
Weeping Water/BDS winner vs. Hartington CC/South Platte winner, 4 p.m.
Friday's game
At Lincoln Northeast
Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.
Saturday's championship
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.