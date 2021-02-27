Lady Knights headed back to Lincoln, Baker reaches 1,000 career points

Bergan senior Lauren Baker deftly ascended the ladder up to the Lady Knights rim and with a few quick snips, lifted a now-freed net from it's constrains under the rim.

When you've cut a net down as many times as the Lady Knights senior, practice makes perfect.

Bergan earned the right to replace their nets Friday night, toppling Southern 63-37 in the Class D-1 District 5 title game.

"These girls don't know what it's like to not qualify for the state tournament and that doesn't happen very often," Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said. "We are on a pretty good stretch where not a lot of high school athletes get to live through this situation and I know these girls don't take it for granted."

Baker, and the rest of the Bergan senior class are the first group of Lady Knights to appear in the state tournament in all four years - with three-straight district titles and one wildcard berth.

"It's a complete team effort," Baker said. "We wouldn't be here if everyone wasn't working their hardest."

Junior Adisyn Mendlik powered the Lady Knights in the first quarter, knocking down four 3-pointers in the first eight minutes of action.