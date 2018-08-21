Fremont Bergan returns most of its arsenal from a team that finished 25-9 and qualified for the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament last fall.
If that isn’t enough to make opponents of the Lady Knights cringe, Bergan is also dropping down to Class D-1.
“I think it is a good move for us,” Bergan coach Sue Wewel said. “In C-2 we would be very, very competitive and we’ll be even more competitive in D-1. We have a very competitive schedule, but it also helps us prepare for anyone. We are hoping we can compete with those tough schools, push through and gain the confidence we need to meet our goal of making it to the state tournament again.”
The Lady Knights did lose libero Meghan Dahlhauser to graduation, but all of the other key players from 2017 return.
Augustana recruit Lexie Langley, a 6-foot outside hitter, has recovered from a dislocated knee suffered in April. Allie DeGroff, a 5-9 junior, was bothered by a back issue during the summer, but is now healthy.
“The injuries to Lexie and Allie gave other kids opportunities to play and learn positions,” Wewel said. “We’re very pleased with how they’ve come along, but it is great to have DeGroff and Langley back because they pretty much are our serve-receive duo. I sandwich other players in there as that third person with them.”
Langley set a Bergan single-season record last fall with 457 kills. She also added 27 blocks while earning C-2 all-state honors. Wewel believes she is ready for another big season.
“I think she is more driven than she’s ever been,” the coach said. “She has worked through that injury and gives us the shots we need to score points.”
DeGroff is moving to the right side after being on the outside the past two years.
“She has a great set of hands and puts up a nice block,” Wewel said. “Defensively she is strong.”
Veteran setter Allison Dieckmann is also back. The 5-foot-4 senior keeps improving.
“She is jump setting now,” Wewel said. “We’ve worked a lot with our setters on that. She has the confidence to run anything that I want her to run. Defensively, she is just amazing. She reads the court so well. She won’t let anything die on the court — she’ll run it down.”
Bergan’s third senior is Haley Kempf. The 5-9 middle hitter delivered 251 kills and 73 blocks as a junior.
“She has really developed as a blocker, hitter and passer over the summer,” Wewel said. “She is really competitive and has a lot of athleticism.”
Kempf, also a standout for the Lady Knights in basketball and track, possesses a 28-inch vertical leap.
“She just loves blocking and hitting,” Wewel said. “We’re going to have a pretty good block across the board with the team we have.”
Lauren Baker, a 5-10 sophomore, will be opposite Kempf as the other middle hitter.
“We’ve worked with her about hitting spots and she can nail where she wants to go,” Wewel said. “She has really gotten better at her blocking and passing. ... She could be someone who could evolve into a six-rotation player.”
A pair of juniors, Emma Walz (6-0) and Hannah Frost (5-11), are challenging for the other outside hitter job. Another junior, Kaia McIntyre, will take over for Dahlhauser at libero. She lettered as a defensive specialist last year.
“She is a fast kid and she got some opportunities to work at all the back-row positions this summer, which is awesome,” Wewel said.
The Lady Knights competed against Blair and Omaha Mercy in a Jamboree Tuesday night and will officially open the season Thursday by hosting Omaha Roncalli. The Crimson Pride, traditionally in Class B, have moved to C-1.
“I think the first two weeks will be a telling tale of how we compete against big teams,” Wewel said. “Roncalli is always solid and then we have Lincoln Christian, always a perennial power in the Centennial Conference, here (Aug. 28) before we play in the Wisner Classic (Aug. 30 and Sept. 1). We’ll pretty much know how we’ll handle the heavy battles the first two weeks of the season.”
The Lady Knights have 14 girls out for volleyball — three seniors, six juniors, two sophomores and three freshmen. While the quantity of players isn’t high, the quality is.
“This team has the potential to do well,” Wewel said. “They’ll just have to take it game-by-game. They’ve been wonderful. They are easy to coach and they want to be successful.”