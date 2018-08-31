PENDER — Fremont Bergan picked up a pair of wins Thursday night in the Northeast Nebraska Volleyball Classic.
The Lady Knights improved to 4-0 with wins of 25-13, 25-20 over West Point-Beemer and 25-10, 25-6 over Pender.
Against the Cadets, Lexie Langley had 12 kills while Haley Kempf, Allie DeGroff and Emma Walz had three apiece.
Kaia McIntyre delivered three aces serves while Allison Dieckmann and Langley had one each.
Dieckmann also had 20 set assists and a team-best 12 digs. Langley added 11 digs while DeGroff had seven.
“We came out on fire against West Point-Beemer and dominated the first (set), but they really picked up their defensive game and reduced their unforced errors and gave us a battle,” Bergan coach Sue Wewel said.
Against Pender, Langley had seven kills while Kempf and DeGroff finished with six each. Lauren Baker and Walz contributed two apiece.
The Lady Knights had 10 ace serves, led by McIntyre with four. Dieckmann added three and Hannah Frost chipped in two. Kempf also had an ace.
McIntyre had eight digs while Dieckmann finished with 21 assists.
“We were hitting on all five cylinders and Dieckmann was getting the ball to all of our hitters,” Wewel said. “Kaia and Allison did a great job of serving for us tonight along with Haley Kempf.”
The Lady Knights will compete in the Gold Division of the tournament. They will play Lutheran High Northeast at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Wisner-Pilger. Other teams in the division include North Bend and Wayne.