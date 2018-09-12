LYONS — Class D-1’s top-ranked Fremont Bergan had little trouble in moving to 12-0 on the season Tuesday night.
The Lady Knights defeated Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 25-11, 25-10, 25-9 to remain undefeated.
Senior Allison Dieckmann finished with 35 set assists, one ace serve and nine digs.
“Dieckmann distributed the ball well to all of our hitters,” Bergan coach Sue Wewel said. “Our serve was very aggressive while the serve receive team of (Kaia) McIntyre, (Lexie) Langley and (Allie) DeGroff along with Lauren Baker and Haley Kempf passed consistently on the night missing only two serve receives.”
Langley led the Lady Knights’ hitting brigade with 16 kills. She also had eight digs and a block. Kempf finished with five kills and four aces while Baker contributed two blocks and two digs.
DeGroff added seven kills, two aces and eight digs. Emma Walz had four kills.
“We were in system most of the night,” Wewel said. “They were fun to watch.”
The Bergan junior varsity squad earned a 25-17, 25-22 victory.
The Lady Knights will host Douglas County West on Thursday night. Bergan is calling it “Rock the House Night” as part of its homecoming week. Officials are hoping for attendance of 400 or more.
The Falcons are 5-2 with their only losses coming to Class B’s Beatrice and C-1’s Omaha Concordia.