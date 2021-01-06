Lady Knights knock off ranked Blair squad

The Bergan Lady Knights took down Blair 46-40 behind 24 points from senior Lauren Baker - including Bergan’s first 12 points of the game - to add another victory over a ranked opponent to their resume.

The Bears came into the game ranked No. 8 in Class B while Bergan held the No. 3 spot in Class D-1.

“We know we are usually the little dog in the fight, but it’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the fight in the dog and I think we have a lot of fight in our dog right now,” Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said.

Baker shoulder the early scoring load for the Lady Knights, knocking down her first three shots to get Bergan out to a 8-5 lead.

Blair ended the first quarter on a 7-0 run to secure a 12-8 lead.

Blair pulled out to a 20-12 lead with Baker continuing to be the lone source of offense for Bergan.

“(Baker) does the right thing at the right time and doesn’t get too high or too low,” Pribnow said. “She is just a calming presence out there.”