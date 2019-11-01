Fremont Bergan volleyball coach Sue Wewel hopes the Lady Knights can get out to a fast start on Saturday night in the D1-4 district final at West Point-Beemer High School.
The Lady Knights' coach hopes a good start will help eliminate any thoughts the Bears might have of pulling off an upset.
"I told the kids in our scouting report that you never want to give a team that is an underdog any hope," Wewel said. "It would help so much to start (quickly)."
The fourth-ranked Lady Knights, 27-11, will play the Bears, 17-12, with a state tournament berth at stake. The Lady Knights hope to return to Lincoln to defend their D-1 championship of 2018.
"There is a whole set of variables from last year's team to this year's team," Wewel said. "The identity of this team is a group of seniors who kind of took a back seat to the three all-staters (Allison Dieckmann, Haley Kempf and Lexie Langley) and they are filling their roles really well. The kids we have will give it their all and will leave all on the court, no matter who we are playing."
The Bears, though, are the team that stands between Bergan and a state berth. Wewel believes LCC will present some challenges.
"I'm just concerned because they go on nice little scoring runs," she said. "They have a pretty good setter (sophomore Kinsey Hall) who is fairly tall (5-foot-11) and they distribute the ball pretty well. They hit really well and at other times they are pretty up and down so that concerns me. Basically for us, we have to stay the course and make sure that we are aware of their setter and get up big on the block. It is the same stuff we've been doing all year, except we have to execute each and every play."
Hall has 490 set assists and also a team-best 237 digs. Erica Wolfgram, a 5-9 junior, leads the Bears' attack with 185 kills. Makayla Forsberg, a 5-8 senior, has 142 kills while Delaney Ehlers, a 5-6 senior, has a 127 kills.
You have free articles remaining.
Wolfgram leads the Bears with 51 aces while Hall has 48. Forsberg has a team-high 50 blocks.
Bergan has only had three home matches this season. While the Lady Knights would've preferred more games in the confines of the Gary D. Schmidt Gymnasium, it makes them dangerous for the postseason.
"We fought this fight and now we just need to finish the fight this year," Wewel said. "We've been on the road so much that I think that will be an advantage for us. The kids have to go in with no fear and play their best. This is a decent team we're facing and we have make sure we are physically and mentally prepared to go into this match."
With a schedule that included five Class A schools, and several teams from the C-1 and C-2 ranks, Bergan has faced quality competition.
"I think anytime that you play up, it helps you so much," Wewel said. "When you play up, those teams are a little faster, a little quicker and have a bigger block. I think we've come against every type of block you can imagine and also every type of hitter. I think those things will be positives for us come Saturday."
Returning starters Allie DeGroff (317 kills) and Lauren Baker (249 kills) have led Bergan's attack. Middle blocker Emma Walz has 141 kills and 67 total blocks. Senior Hannah Frost, in her first year as a starter, has added 137 kills and 31 blocks. Kaia McIntyre shifted from libero as a junior to setter as a senior and had 832 assists. Sophomore Kennedy Bacon has 61 kills and 30 blocks while freshman Becca Baker has 187 digs.
How successful the Lady Knights are on Saturday will come down to two things, according to Wewel.
"Serve and serve receive," the veteran coach said. "I think my block will get up fine and we have great hitting options. It just comes down to how we pass the ball and if we can get the ball to Kaia. If we do that, we'll have a nice attack."