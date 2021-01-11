Lady Knights notch pair of wins

The Bergan girls basketball team ran its win streak out to five games with a 47-27 win over Arlington Saturday.

The Lady Knights held the Lady Eagles to single-digit scoring in each of the first three quarters, leading 10-3 at the end of the first quarter and 23-11 at halftime.

Bergan opened up a 33-16 lead by the end of the third quarter.

Lauren Baker led the Lady Knights with 15 points as nine different Bergan players found their way on the scorer's sheet.

Summer Bojanski added seven points and Adisyn Mendlik chipped in six.

A strong start propelled Fremont Bergan to a 50-39 win over Homer Friday night at home.

The Lady Knights jumped out to a 19-4 lead in the opening eight minutes of action.

Homer responded by outscoring Bergan 18-14 to trim the Lady Knights’ lead down to 33-22 at halftime.

The second half was evenly matched with both sides tallying eight points in the third quarter and nine points in the final frame.

Baker finished the night with 14 points and Kaitlyn Mlnarik added 10 points.

Bergan travels to Guardian Angel Central Catholic Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0