OMAHA — Lily Bojanski tied for top honors Thursday to help Fremont Bergan to a triangular win at Stone Creek Golf Course.
The Lady Knights shot a 210 to edge host school Bennington by two strokes. Arlington also competed, but only had one golfer. Sam Doughty shot a 55.
“We made some putts today and that makes a huge difference,” Bergan coach Jeremy Murman said. “Most of putting is mental. The stroke is really simple and that’s what makes golf so frustrating. The girls knew they could improve this time out by simply getting some confidence on the greens. This was a tournament we needed, something to get our confidence up and a day to see our putts drop.”
Bojanski and Claire Thompson of Bennington tied for first place as both shot a 47. Anna Vobejda of the Lady Knights shot a 50 while teammate Kinley Shallberg had a 52.
“The trio of Bojanski, Vobejda and Shallberg found a rhythm and shot much better scores,” Murman said.
Karsyn Heller had a 61 while Bergan teammate Bailey DeGroff finished with a 62.
“I’m thrilled with the progress that DeGroff and Heller are making in only their second tournament,” Murman said. “I think they are getting addicted to (golf) and I love being a part of that.”
Bergan’s Alanna Huenniger and Angelee Rump also competed, but didn’t keep score.
The Lady Knights host Arlington and Wahoo High in a triangular at 4 Monday afternoon at the Fremont Golf Club.