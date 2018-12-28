ASHLAND -- So much for a holiday letdown.
Fremont Bergan seized control early and went on to defeat Class B's Plattsmouth 62-38 on Friday morning in the opening round of the Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Basketball Tournament.
The win advances the Lady Knights, ranked fourth in Class D-1 by the Lincoln Journal Star, to the 2 p.m. championship game Saturday against Omaha Roncalli. The Crimson Pride defeated the host school 65-46 in the other opening-round game.
Allison Dieckmann scored off a Kaia McIntyre assist in the opening seconds of the game. Bella Chappell answered with a field goal for the Blue Devils, but Bergan responded with a 10-2 scoring run and never trailed.
"We built a lead in the first quarter and had some chances to push it (past) 20 points there in the first half," Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said. "Give Plattsmouth credit for hanging around and hitting some shots. They made a few 3-point shots. The scouting report said to let No. 12 (Chloe Sabatka) shoot so that is probably on me more than anybody else."
Sabatka, who finished with 14 points, drained a 3-pointer to cut Bergan's lead to 12-7 with about 4:40 left in the opening period. But Dieckmann, Allie DeGroff, Haley Kempf and Lauren Baker all had points during an 11-1 run by the Lady Knights.
Baker's basket capped the surge with 2:30 left in the first period and put Bergan up 23-8. Sabatka ended the run with a banked in 3-pointer, but the Lady Knights led 25-11 after one quarter.
Dieckmann had eight points in the second quarter to help Bergan to a 35-15 halftime advantage.
"Our girls did a good job of competing," Pribnow said. "Anytime you can get a win after the holiday break, you will take it."
The Blue Devils did chop into the deficit early in the third quarter, but a Baker jumper helped push the advantage back to 20 points -- 51-31. The Lady Knights led 53-32 after three quarters.
The rout enabled Pribnow to rest his starters for a big portion of the second half.
"The girls that came in did a really nice job of playing hard, whether we were going against a man or a zone (defense)," he said. "It was beneficial for us to rest our legs a bit."
Guard Lily Bojanski rolled her ankle in the third quarter. Her availability for the championship game is unclear.
"We don't know what she'll look like tomorrow as far as the injury goes," Pribnow said. "If she is out, our depth can become an issue so it was obviously nice to be able to give some people some rest today."
Dieckmann led Bergan with 24 points, including 16 in the opening half. Kempf added 19 while DeGroff contributed six.
Chappell led the Blue Devils with 15 points Sabatka also reached double figures with 14.
Pribnow said the Lady Knights still have some areas where they can improve.
"We need to be better on the defensive side," he said. "We have to buy-in every single possession on the defensive end because when we go against (Centennial) conference schools, a 10- or 15-point lead is nothing. We can't take plays off, but we're also not in a bad spot. We just have another big game tomorrow."