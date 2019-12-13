Three players scored in double figures for Fremont Bergan on Friday night as the Lady Knights downed Omaha Brownell-Talbot 53-36 in the Gary D. Schmidt Gymnasium.
Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said defense was the key to the victory.
“I think defense will be there night in and night out for us,” he said. “A couple of years ago we broke our school record with 35 points per game on the defensive side. I really think this is a team that could maybe break it again. They buy in on that side and we also rebound well.”
Jadin Ostrand was one of the key contributors to that defensive effort.
“She has the most active hands of anyone I’ve ever seen,” Pribnow said. “Someone gets the rebound and they think they are going to head up court and her arms are right there. She is a good defender and rebounded the ball well.”
The Lady Knights used a traditional three-point play from Lauren Baker and a 3-point shot from Kaia McIntyre to break to a 15-4 first-quarter lead.
The Raiders closed to 17-8 early in the second quarter, but Baker, Allie DeGroff and Aleesha Broussard hit consecutive baskets to push the lead to 15. A Baker field goal closed the half and put Bergan up 33-13.
Baker scored 11 of her game-high 15 points in the first half. DeGroff and McIntyre added 10 points apiece.
Cecan Porter led the Raiders with 21 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter.
“We had some younger girls in there (in the fourth quarter) and I don’t think we matched (the Raiders’) physicality,” Pribnow said. “I think leading up to that we did a really nice job defensively. ... We had some underclassmen out there and it was a learning experience for them.”
The Lady Knights will play at 3 Saturday afternoon against David City Aquinas. Both teams are 3-0.
“They are a physical team and have some good athletes,” Pribnow said. “We’ll definitely have our work cut out for us.”
Box Score
Brownell-Talbot — Cecan Porter 21, Grace Thaden 6, Katherine Thaden 4, Josie Petrulis 3, Molly Clrk 2.
Fremont Bergan — Lauren Baker 15, Allie DeGroff 10, Kaia McIntyre 10, Lily Bojanski 4, Jadin Ostrand 6, Aleesha Broussard 2, A. Mendlik 2, K. Mlnarik 2, Prauner 2.