LINCOLN — For the second day in a row, Fremont Bergan faced a tall order in girls basketball.
On Friday night, the Lady Knights overcame Lourdes Catholic and 6-foot-3 center Gina McGowan 47-43 in the Gary D. Schmidt Gymnasium. On Saturday, however, Bergan suffered a 62-51 loss to Lincoln Christian and 6-4 center Olivia Hollenbeck.
The Lady Knights’ tallest players are 5-10 Hannah Frost and Lauren Baker while Christian also has two others in their rotation — Alexis Johnson and Macy Arnold — at 6-0 or taller.
“Their size was a big factor in the game,” Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said. “At 6-4, Hollenbeck presented a match-up problem for us on the interior.”
Hollenbeck scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help the Crusaders, ranked second in Class C-1 by the Omaha World-Herald, improve to 6-1 on the season.
The Crusaders led 16-12 after one quarter and 32-24 at the break. They increased the advantage to 46-32 heading into the fourth quarter.
“We thought we could attack (Hollenbeck) off the dribble and get her into foul trouble, but we were unable to foul her out until the minute mark in the fourth quarter,” Pribnow said.
Pribnow said the Lady Knights worked so hard on the defensive side that it impacted them on the offensive end.
“I thought we did a good job of competing,” he said. “We just went on a few scoring droughts in the second and third quarters. We had to put so much emphasis on trying to stop them on the defensive side, it took a lot out of us and it showed on offense.”
Christian only outrebounded Bergan 33-29, but the Lady Knights had 17 turnovers compared to 11 for the Crusaders.
Senior Haley Kempf led Bergan with 15 points and eight rebounds. Allison Dieckmann and Lauren Baker had 13 points apiece. Allie DeGroff had seven points and five rebounds. Kaia McIntyre had seven rebounds.
Dieckmann and McIntyre also led the Lady Knights in assists with three apiece. DeGroff and Baker had two each.
Makylee Ailes had 15 points and three steals for Christian. Allyson Korte contributed 10 points, seven assists and six steals. Arnold had six points and four assists.
It was Bergan’s fifth game in nine days. The Lady Knights are now 5-2 heading into Tuesday night’s home contest against West Point-Beemer.
“I think we were just a little mentally and physically tired,” Pribnow said. “Lincoln Christian has the ability to bring three or four different girls at you over 6-foot. I think the culmination of everything just took its toll on us.”
Box Score
Bergan 12 12 8 19 — 51
Christian 16 16 14 16 — 62
Bergan — Haley Kempf 15, Allison Dieckmann 13, Lauren Baker 13, Allie DeGroff 7, Kaia McIntyre 3.
Lincoln Christian — Barrett Power 4, Brielle Power 2, Makylee Ailies 15, Allyson Korte 10, Alexis Johnson 6, Macy Arnold 6, Olivia Hollenbeck 19.