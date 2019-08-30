OMAHA -- The defending Class D-1 state champions opened the season in grand fashion on Thursday night.
Fremont Bergan downed Class C-1's Omaha Roncalli 25-16, 25-19, 25-12.
Senior Kaia McIntyre, who played libero last fall, finished with 22 assists as the Lady Knights' setter. She also had two blocks.
"Kaia distributed the ball to the hitters really well and our serve receivers did a great job of passing the ball to her," Fremont Bergan coach Sue Wewel said.
Bergan only had two mistakes on serve receive for the night.
"That is excellent," Wewel said. "I thought Lauren (Baker) and Allie (DeGroff) did a wonderful job of anchoring that serve receive and also playing great defense. They pulled up a lot of really hard-driven hits."
DeGroff finished with with eight kills and seven digs. Hannah Frost had seven kills and two ace serves.
Baker had eight digs and four kills while Kennedy Bacon added four kills. Emma Walz finished with two blocks and McIntyre added two aces.
Wewel thought the Lady Knights played a complete game with three new starters in the lineup.
"We talk about a team effort each and every time we step on the court," she siad. "We did that tonight. The girls played together, stayed strong and closed at the end of the sets."
Bergan also won the junior varsity match, but scores weren't available.
The Lady Knights will play Tuesday night at Lincoln Christian before competing in the Northeast Nebraska Volleyball Classic starting on Thursday. Bergan will play North Bend at 6:30 and Tekamah-Herman at 7:30 at Wisner-Pilger High School.
"For the first match of the season, I felt pretty good about the way we played, but we have a lot of work to do yet," Wewel said.