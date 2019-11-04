WEST POINT — Fourth-ranked Fremont Bergan will be returning to Lincoln to defend its 2018 Class D-1 state volleyball championship.
The Lady Knights made sure of that Saturday night as they defeated Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 25-20, 25-16, 25-16 in the D1-4 district final at West Point-Beemer High School.
“This is the third time that we qualified for state in the last three years and we’re pretty proud of that statistic,” Bergan coach Sue Wewel said. “We need to work hard during the next week at practice to get ready for some really tough matches at the state tournament.”
Bergan led in the first set, but the Bears closed to 17-15 on a kill by Delaney Ehlers. Kennedy Bacon’s kill helped Bergan stretch the lead to 21-17 and the Lady Knights weren’t threatened down the stretch of the opening game.
“In the first set, I felt like the girls were a little bit nervous and it took them a little while to settle in, but after they got going they did an amazing job of passing the ball and hitting the ball,” Wewel said.
In the second set, Ehlers’ ace gave the Bears a 5-4 lead, but kills from Allie DeGroff and Lauren Baker helped Bergan go up 8-6. LCC pulled to within 8-7 on Berniece McCorkindale’s kill, but the Lady Knights responded with a 7-2 scoring run. Bacon started it with an ace serve and DeGroff ended it with a kill.
“I felt like we controlled the (second and third) sets effectively as we served better, passed better and hit better,” Wewel said.
Ehlers had a kill and followed it with an ace to give the Bears a 7-4 advantage in the third game, but it didn’t last long. Kaia McIntyre’s kill started a 9-2 run for the Lady Knights. Hannah Frost helped change the momentum in the set with two of her five aces on the night.
Lauren Baker’s 15th and final kill gave the Lady Knights match point. Bacon served and an unforced error on the Bears closed the match.
“Lauren had an extremely good night,” Wewel said.
The junior had no hitting errors in 18 attempts and hit .833 while contributing three blocks. Middle blocker Emma Walz delivered 10 kills and hit .633. DeGroff added seven kills and 12 digs.
Bacon had three kills, eight digs and three aces. McIntyre distributed 36 set assists and finished with six digs.
“I can’t say enough about the great camaraderie between the members of this team,” Wewel said. “I’m really looking forward to seeing what they can do at the state tournament.”
Wewel said the Lady Knights will work on their serving. They missed 10 serves, including five in the first set.
“We will have to work on serving efficiently yet effectively,” the coach said.
Bergan is the fourth seed for the state tournament. The Lady Knights, 28-11, will open play at 3:30 Thursday afternoon at Lincoln Southeast against fifth-seeded Overton, 28-4.
Pleasanton, 30-1, is the top seed and will play eighth-seeded Central Valley, 24-7, at 1:30 p.m. The other first-round matches feature second-seeded Diller-Odell, 33-1, against seventh-seeded Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, 24-8 at 5:30. Third-seeded Chambers Wheeler Central, 30-2, will face sixth-seeded Hartington Cedar Catholic, 18-12, at 7:30.
If Bergan wins Thursday, the Lady Knights will be play the Pleasanton/Central Valley winner at 9 Friday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The championship match is set for 11 Saturday morning at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.