Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Lexie Langley
Buy Now

Lexie Langley of Fremont Bergan passes during Tuesday night's volleyball match against Lincoln Christian. Langley had 11 kills as the Lady Knights won in straight sets. 

 Evan Nordstrom / Fremont Tribune

Fremont Bergan displayed its resiliency on Tuesday night against Lincoln Christian.

The Lady Knights rallied from deficits in all three sets on their way to sweeping the Crusaders 25-22, 25-22, 25-19 in the Gary D. Schmidt Gymnasium.

Senior outside hitter Lexie Langley led Bergan with 11 kills and two ace serves. Sophomore Lauren Baker had eight kills and a block while Haley Kempf contributed seven kills.

Alexis Johnson, who led the Crusaders with 13 kills, delivered an ace serve to put Christian up 22-17 in the first set. The Lady Knights, however, ended the game on an 8-0 run to go up 1-0 in the match.

Baker had a kill and a block while Emma Walz added a kill during the run.

The second set was a back-and-forth battle. Riley Andelt had back-to-back kills to help the Crusaders go up 20-19. Kempf had two kills and assisted on a block with Allie DeGroff to put Bergan ahead 22-21.

A Christian hitting error and a Kempf kill gave the Lady Knights set point. Johnson’s kill made it 24-22, but Langley ended the set with a kill.

In the third game, Christian broke out to a 5-1 lead, but couldn’t hold it.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Langley’s kill tied the set at 15. Her ace serve and a kill by Baker helped the Lady Knights extend the advantage to 19-15.

Kempf’s kill gave the Lady Knights match point. A block by Johnson and Jessica Miles kept the Crusaders alive, but Kempf ended the match with a kill.

Bergan will play Pender (5:30 p.m.) and West Point-Beemer (6:30 p.m.) on Thursday night at Pender in the Northeast Nebraska Classic that will continue on Saturday.

The Crusaders fall to 2-2.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Load comments