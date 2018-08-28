Fremont Bergan displayed its resiliency on Tuesday night against Lincoln Christian.
The Lady Knights rallied from deficits in all three sets on their way to sweeping the Crusaders 25-22, 25-22, 25-19 in the Gary D. Schmidt Gymnasium.
Senior outside hitter Lexie Langley led Bergan with 11 kills and two ace serves. Sophomore Lauren Baker had eight kills and a block while Haley Kempf contributed seven kills.
Alexis Johnson, who led the Crusaders with 13 kills, delivered an ace serve to put Christian up 22-17 in the first set. The Lady Knights, however, ended the game on an 8-0 run to go up 1-0 in the match.
Baker had a kill and a block while Emma Walz added a kill during the run.
The second set was a back-and-forth battle. Riley Andelt had back-to-back kills to help the Crusaders go up 20-19. Kempf had two kills and assisted on a block with Allie DeGroff to put Bergan ahead 22-21.
A Christian hitting error and a Kempf kill gave the Lady Knights set point. Johnson’s kill made it 24-22, but Langley ended the set with a kill.
In the third game, Christian broke out to a 5-1 lead, but couldn’t hold it.
Langley’s kill tied the set at 15. Her ace serve and a kill by Baker helped the Lady Knights extend the advantage to 19-15.
Kempf’s kill gave the Lady Knights match point. A block by Johnson and Jessica Miles kept the Crusaders alive, but Kempf ended the match with a kill.
Bergan will play Pender (5:30 p.m.) and West Point-Beemer (6:30 p.m.) on Thursday night at Pender in the Northeast Nebraska Classic that will continue on Saturday.
The Crusaders fall to 2-2.