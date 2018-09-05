ARLINGTON -- Not even a Class C-1 rival could slow down the Fremont Bergan volleyball team on Tuesday night.
The Lady Knights, ranked No. 1 in Class D-1 by the Lincoln Journal Star, defeated Arlington 25-8, 25-13, 25-15 to improve to 8-0.
Augustana recruit Lexie Langley, a 6-foot outside hitter, had 17 kills and four ace serves to spark the Lady Knights.
"She put together a very complete game for us tonight," Bergan coach Sue Wewel said. "I thought in her hitting game she was right on target with her shot selection."
Allie DeGroff added 12 kills and 11 digs while senior setter Allison Dieckmann finished with 37 assists and nine digs.
Haley Kempf contributed six kills and three ace serves while sophomore Lauren Baker added two aces. Dieckmann added two aces and DeGroff had one as Bergan finished with 13 in the match.
Wewel said the Lady Knights' excelled with their serve receive.
"Our main serve receive team of Kaia McIntyre, Allie and Lexie passed the ball really well," she said.
McIntyre and Kempf had five digs apiece.
"Our coaching staff is always preaching to limit our unforced errors," Wewel said. "Tonight in two of the three games we had three or less. Overall, I was really pleased with the girls' performance."
In the junior varsity match, Bergan picked up a 25-10, 25-15 victory.
The Lady Knights will compete Saturday in the annual Cedar Bluffs Tournament. Bergan will open against Mead in a 10 a.m. game at the Fremont Middle School.
The host school has a bye while other first-round matches include: Schuyler vs. Omaha Christian Academy at 9 at FMS and Omaha Brownell-Talbot against Humphrey St. Francis at 10 at the Johnson Crossing Academic Center.
The Wildcats will play the Schuyler/OCA winner at 11 while the Bergan/Mead winner will play the victor in the OBT/HSF match at noon at FMS. The championship is set for 1 p.m. Consolation matches will be at JCAC.