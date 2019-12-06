Fremont Bergan picked up where it left off last season on Friday night in its girls basketball season opener against Omaha Christian Academy.
The defending Class D-1 state champions scored 32 of the game’s first 34 points and went on to defeat the Eagles 78-22 in the Gary D. Schmidt Gymnasium.
The Lady Knights utilized their pressure early to force some turnovers by the Eagles. After a 2-2 tie, Bergan scored the next 30 points of the game.
“We tried to get a lot of girls in the game tonight and get them comfortable,” Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said. “We have a lot of girls that are still untested at the varsity level. Getting them some experience here early, and playing the speed we want, will help build some confidence.”
Junior Lauren Baker, who led the Lady Knights with 23 points, had 15 in the first quarter as Bergan built a 37-10 lead. Teammate Kai McIntyre, who finished with 11, added nine in the opening period.
“We’ve been talking to our girls that we have two scorers from last year (Haley Kempf and Allison Dieckmann) who graduated and are no longer with us,” Pribnow said. “We need people who will attack the rim and get to the free throw line. Lauren kind of picked up to where she left off the end of last season. She was attacking the rim and was big on offensive rebounds. ... She was all over the place and did a fantastic job tonight.”
Senior Allie DeGroff added 13 points for the Lady Knights. Freshman Kaitlyn Mlnarik added seven.
“We were really aggressive on the defensive side and we did a lot of good things tonight,” Pribnow said. “We were a little undisciplined at times, but as the season progresses, we’ll figure that out.”
You have free articles remaining.
Belle Wirges led OCA with 14 points. Codie Wirges added four.
Bergan will face Douglas County West at 2:30 Saturday afternoon in Valley.
Box Score
Bergan 37 20 12 9 — 78
OCA 10 11 0 1 — 22
Bergan — L. Baker 23, DeGroff 13, McIntrye 11, Mendlik 3, Ostrand 2, Bojanski 5, R. Baker 2, Woods 1, Mlnarik 7, Broussard 4, Frost 3, Prauner 4.
OCA — B. Wirges 15, C. Wirges 4, Bryson 2, Martenson 1