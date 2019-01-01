ASHLAND -- Fremont Bergan built a 16-point halftime advantage and went on to defeat Omaha Roncalli 55-47 on Saturday in the girls championship game of the Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament.
Bergan led 17-12 after one quarter before outscoring the Crimson Pride 20-9 in the second quarter to lead 37-21 at halftime.
"We did a great job of taking what they gave us on the offensive side in the first half," Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said.
The Crimson Pride trailed 46-30 entering the final quarter, but cut into the deficit. The Lady Knights, though, held on to improve to 7-3 on the season.
"It wasn't the prettiest at the end of the game, but we did just enough to close it out," Pribnow said.
Seniors Haley Kempf and Allison Dieckmann combined for 35 points in the win. Kempf led Bergan with 21 points and Dieckmann contributed 14. Allie DeGroff and Lauren Baker added eight each.
The Lady Knights will travel to Omaha on Thursday night to face the Crimson Pride. 6-3, in a regular-season contest.