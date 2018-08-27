Fremont Bergan captured first place Monday afternoon during a quadrangular at the Fremont Golf Club.
The Lady Knights shot 234 while the Fremont High junior varsity was second at 273. Wahoo High was third at 281 and Arlington was fourth at 326. Both the Warriors and Eagles competed with just three golfers and took a 99 for the fourth spot.
“Today was a true Monday round of golf,” Bergan coach Jeremy Murman said. “We were just lacking energy. The Fremont Golf Club is such a great course, but it will punish you around the greens if you lose focus and we just couldn’t quite get things going. It was a great day to compete and a great group of girls to play against.”
Shelby Griego of Wahoo was the meet medalist with a 45. Lily Bojanski of Bergan was second with a 54 while Anna Vobejda (57) and Kinley Shallberg (58) of the Lady Knights were third and fourth, respectively.
Bailey DeGroff (65) and Karsyn Heller (72) also competed for Bergan.
Maggie Norris led FHS by shooting a 65. Charli Earth (67), Alex Lamme (69), Miriam Huss (72) and Kloey Dau (76) also played.
Sam Doughty led Arlington with a 62. Dianna taylor shot an 80 while MacKenzie Flaherty finished with an 85.
Two members of the Bergan junior varsity competed. Alanna Huenigger had an 80 and Angelee Rump shot an 82.
Bergan will compete at 9 Friday morning in the Stanton Invitational at Elkhorn Acres Golf Course.