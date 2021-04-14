 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lady Tigers battle past Norfolk
0 comments

Lady Tigers battle past Norfolk

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Fremont girls picked up an 8-1 win over Norfolk Tuesday that to coach Justin Bigsby, felt more evenly matched than the final score indicated.

“This dual definitely felt more like a 5-4 win than it did an 8-1 win,” Bigsby said. “I’m just really impressed right now with our attitudes and willingness to compete to the very end.”

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local sports

Two matches needed tiebreakers to decided with No. 1 singles Tawnie Escamilla rattled off four straight points in her tiebreaker match to secure a 9-8 (8-6) win.

At No. 2 doubles, Mackenzie Kirby and Adisyn Mendlik pulled out a 9-8 (7-2) win.

In her singles match, Mendlik came back from a three set deficit to secure a 9-7 win at No. 6 singles.

Kirby won her No. 5 singles match 8-3.

No. 4 singles Grace Blick also picked up a 9-7 win.

The Lady Tigers did have a few easier matches with No. 2 singles Abbie Bigsby posting an 8-0 shutout.

No. 3 singles Jules Schmidt notched an 8-1 win.

The duo of Bigsby and Schmidt also picked up an 8-1 win in their No. 3 doubles match.

The Lady Tigers lone lose of the afternoon was also a hotly contested match with No. 1 doubles Escamilla and Blick falling 8-6.

Fremont returns to the court next Tuesday, traveling to Columbus.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News