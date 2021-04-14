Lady Tigers battle past Norfolk

The Fremont girls picked up an 8-1 win over Norfolk Tuesday that to coach Justin Bigsby, felt more evenly matched than the final score indicated.

“This dual definitely felt more like a 5-4 win than it did an 8-1 win,” Bigsby said. “I’m just really impressed right now with our attitudes and willingness to compete to the very end.”

Two matches needed tiebreakers to decided with No. 1 singles Tawnie Escamilla rattled off four straight points in her tiebreaker match to secure a 9-8 (8-6) win.

At No. 2 doubles, Mackenzie Kirby and Adisyn Mendlik pulled out a 9-8 (7-2) win.

In her singles match, Mendlik came back from a three set deficit to secure a 9-7 win at No. 6 singles.

Kirby won her No. 5 singles match 8-3.

No. 4 singles Grace Blick also picked up a 9-7 win.

The Lady Tigers did have a few easier matches with No. 2 singles Abbie Bigsby posting an 8-0 shutout.

No. 3 singles Jules Schmidt notched an 8-1 win.

The duo of Bigsby and Schmidt also picked up an 8-1 win in their No. 3 doubles match.