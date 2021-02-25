Lady Tigers claim Class A-5 district crown behind 15 3-pointers

The first meeting between Fremont and Papillion-La Vista featured 27 made 3-pointers and last second heroics to give the Lady Tigers a two-point win.
There wasn’t as much sweating out the final score Thursday night, though there were nearly as many three's.
Fremont punched their ticket back to the Class A state tournament with a 93-52 blowout of the Monarchs behind 15 3-pointers in the A-5 district championship game.
“We didn’t want it to be a one-point game, but we weren’t expecting that,” Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said.
The Lady Tigers made it rain early with Sarah Shepard and Taylor McCabe knocking down back-to-back triples to start the game.
“I hit the first one and I knew, and Sarah came out and hit a big one too and I just knew we were going to go off,” McCabe said.
The junior converted 7 of 12 shots from range to finish with a team-high 29 points.
The Lady Tigers nearly made as many 3-pointers as shots inside the arc, finishing 15 of 28 (53%) as a team from range while 19 of 34 (54%) inside the three-point arc.
Fremont’s 93 points is a season and featured four players in double-figures.
“I think it ranks right up there,” Flynn said on if this was the team’s most complete offensive performance of the season. “A lot of times when you play a game like this, with a district championship on the line, sometimes they don’t shoot as well, but it didn’t look like they had any nerves tonight.”
The game wasn’t without it’s hiccups for the Lady Tigers as the Monarchs stormed back from an early 8-0 hole to take a 15-12 lead at the 2:53 mark of the first frame.
McCabe provided the answer for Fremont, knocking down three-straight 3-pointers to pull the Lady Tigers back in front 22-18 by the end of the first quarter.
A 10-2 run to start the second quarter by Fremont started the rout that led to a 47-30 lead at halftime for the Lady Tigers.
Fremont pushed its lead to a 20-plus advantage by the end of the third quarter at 67-44.
Emmalee Sheppard provided the final triple of the night for Fremont, making them just the 11th team all-time to make 15 3-pointers in a game.
“It’s what we do,” McCabe said. “We are a shooting team, we work on it a lot and we take a lot of pride in it.”
Papillion also made 11 3-pointers in a game, which combined would have broken the previous NSAA record had the two teams not already broken the mark earlier this year.
Charli Earth was the Lady Tigers second leading scorer with 22 points. Shepard added 11 points and Macy Bryant chipped in 10. All three approached a double-double with Earth and Shepard hauling in eight boards and Bryant seven.
Fremont will learn it’s opponent for Tuesday’s opening round game later this week.