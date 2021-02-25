Lady Tigers claim Class A-5 district crown behind 15 3-pointers

The first meeting between Fremont and Papillion-La Vista featured 27 made 3-pointers and last second heroics to give the Lady Tigers a two-point win.

There wasn’t as much sweating out the final score Thursday night, though there were nearly as many three's.

Fremont punched their ticket back to the Class A state tournament with a 93-52 blowout of the Monarchs behind 15 3-pointers in the A-5 district championship game.

“We didn’t want it to be a one-point game, but we weren’t expecting that,” Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said.

The Lady Tigers made it rain early with Sarah Shepard and Taylor McCabe knocking down back-to-back triples to start the game.

“I hit the first one and I knew, and Sarah came out and hit a big one too and I just knew we were going to go off,” McCabe said.

The junior converted 7 of 12 shots from range to finish with a team-high 29 points.

The Lady Tigers nearly made as many 3-pointers as shots inside the arc, finishing 15 of 28 (53%) as a team from range while 19 of 34 (54%) inside the three-point arc.

Fremont’s 93 points is a season and featured four players in double-figures.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}