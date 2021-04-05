Lady Tigers claim Ralston Relay title

The Fremont girls track team won the Ralston Rams Relays Saturday in commanding fashion, totaling 126 points to take home the team prize.

The Lady Tigers won 10 of the relays at the meet.

The 4x1600m relay team of Chloe Hemmer, Avry LaFavor, Mara Hemmer and Emily Nau cleared the four miles in 23:16.21 to claim the gold.

In the 1,600m sprint medley relay, Lily Vaughn, Tania Gleason, Emmalee Sheppard and Elli Dahl combined for a time of 4:20.66 to win the race.

In the distance medley, Maris Dahl, Mara Hemmer, Mia Wagner and Nau claimed the top spot with a time of 13:09.10.

In the traditional relays, the Lady Tigers went three for four in first place finishes.

Fremont’s 4x200m team of Hannah Meyer, Sydney Glause, Sheppard and Gleason clocked in at 1:48.66 for the top spot.

The 4x400m crew of Glause, Ella Cooper, Maris Dahl and Elli Dahl logged a 4:12.06 to win and the 4x800m team of Jaiden Rensch, Allison Merrill, Maddi Grosse and Shelby Bracker finished in 10:25.56.