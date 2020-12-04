Lady Tigers clamp down for first win

The No. 2 Fremont Lady Tigers clamped down on the defensive end to secure its first win of the year Thursday night, 55-32 over Millard West.
The Lady Tigers started the game on a 10-0 run, holding the Lady Wildcats scoreless for the first seven minutes, 16 seconds, resulting in a 10-2 lead at the end of the opening quarter.
“We were really, really happy with our defense,” Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said.
Millard West trimmed Fremont’s lead down to six, 19-13, late in the second quarter only for the Lady Tigers to end the half on a 8-2 run to take a 27-15 lead into the locker room.
Junior Sarah Shepard knocked down a pair of three-pointers during the frame as part of her 18-point night.
“She really runs the floor well, gets up and down and her hustle created a lot of the shots she got,” Flynn said. “It really helped us in the transition game.”
Fremont pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Millard West 14-7 to stake out a 41-22 advantage.
The Lady Tigers' youngest reserves saw the floor in the latter portion of the fourth quarter with freshmen McKenna Murphy and Sydney Glause making their varsity debuts.
Murphy notched the first points of her career late in the fourth quarter, sinking a pair of free throws and also hitting a 3-pointer to finish with five points.
“We were really happy to get a couple freshman in there,” Flynn said.
Taylor McCabe led the Lady Tigers with 21 points with three 3-pointers. Charlie Earth just missed a double-double, ending the night with nine points and nine rebounds.
Fremont finished the game shooting 34% (17 of 50) and just 26% from behind the three-point line.
“We shoot the ball a lot better than what we did tonight, but we are happy with a 20-point win in our first game,” Flynn said.
Fremont will take on North Platte at 2:45 p.m. Saturday.
