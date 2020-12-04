Lady Tigers clamp down for first win

The No. 2 Fremont Lady Tigers clamped down on the defensive end to secure its first win of the year Thursday night, 55-32 over Millard West.

The Lady Tigers started the game on a 10-0 run, holding the Lady Wildcats scoreless for the first seven minutes, 16 seconds, resulting in a 10-2 lead at the end of the opening quarter.

“We were really, really happy with our defense,” Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said.

Millard West trimmed Fremont’s lead down to six, 19-13, late in the second quarter only for the Lady Tigers to end the half on a 8-2 run to take a 27-15 lead into the locker room.

Junior Sarah Shepard knocked down a pair of three-pointers during the frame as part of her 18-point night.

“She really runs the floor well, gets up and down and her hustle created a lot of the shots she got,” Flynn said. “It really helped us in the transition game.”

Fremont pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Millard West 14-7 to stake out a 41-22 advantage.

The Lady Tigers' youngest reserves saw the floor in the latter portion of the fourth quarter with freshmen McKenna Murphy and Sydney Glause making their varsity debuts.