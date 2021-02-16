Lady Tigers draw top seed in A-5 district

The Fremont girls basketball team secured the No. 1 seed in the Class A-5 district and will host No. 4 seed Elkhorn South on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

The Storm is 6-14 currently with two games remaining on their schedule.

Fremont is 17-3, also with two games remaining, and host Lincoln North Star Friday for the Lady Tigers final regular season home game of the season.

On the other side of the bracket is No. 2 Papillion-La Vista and No. 3 Omaha Burke.

A win by the Monarchs would set up an rematch of an early season 72-71 by the Lady Tigers, who needed a pair of free throws from Taylor McCabe to avoid being knocked off.

The two teams combined for 27 made 3-pointers in that game, setting a new NSAA record for combined made three’s in a game.

A-1: Monday—No. 5-seeded Grand Island at No. 4 Omaha South, TBA; Tuesday—Grand Island/Omaha South winner at No. 1 Lincoln Pius X, TBA; No. 3 Bellevue West at No. 2 Omaha Benson, TBA; Feb. 25—final, TBA.

A-2: Monday—No. 5 Omaha North at No. 4 Lincoln Southeast, TBA; Tuesday—Omaha North/Lincoln Southeast winner at No. 1 Millard South, TBA; No. 3 Omaha Westside at No. 2 Gretna, TBA; Feb. 25—final, TBA.